Extending MFA to legacy systems and service accounts Silverfort, a global unified identity protection company, will attend the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit to discuss how businesses can overcome their identity protection blind spots in MFA and service accounts.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is at the forefront of modern identity security and the infrastructure required to protect against cyber attacks that use compromised credentials for malicious access.

However, core business resources – such as legacy applications, command line access to workstations and servers, databases and others – typically do not support MFA protection.

This gap creates a blind spot in an organisation’s security architecture and this is what unified identity protection company Silverfort will discuss at the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled for 6-8 June in Johannesburg and 15 June in Cape Town.

Silverfort provides a purpose-built platform to protect against any type of identity threat. It is a recognised Co-Sell Microsoft partner and through this partnership, enterprises are enabled to deliver adaptive authentication to any sensitive system, including home-grown applications and IOT, without requiring any agents or proxies and without any integration with individual systems.

The company is focused on helping businesses extend MFA and modern identity security to any sensitive resource – including ones that couldn’t be protected before like service accounts, OT systems and command-line interfaces used by ransomware, as well as legacy applications.

Silverfort CEO and founder Hed Kovetz says,“While legacy applications are vital for organisations to function, they do introduce security risks. The MFA blind spot prevents a business from efficiently protecting the sensitive data in these apps and the operational continuity that relies on them against incoming attacks. This risk is now increasingly drawing security stakeholders’ attention to the need for comprehensive MFA protection for legacy applications.”

Silverfort says there are cases where businesses have tried to mitigate the problem by closely monitoring users’ access and activity on their legacy apps to detect any anomalies that could indicate a compromise.

But the company argues that this approach is reactive rather than preventative, and is resource intensive.

Silverfort’s platform enables organisations to be proactive and automate the prevention of such threats. There are steps that businesses can take to not only extend MFA to ‘unprotectable’ systems, but also discover and protect service accounts, as well as leverage identity threat detection and response.

Silverfort has service account protection capabilities that speak to the needs of today’s market.

The company has revamped the screen look & feel, and introduced new features and capabilities, including updated filtering, categorisation of service accounts, advanced-data enrichment and faster detection time, as part of a comprehensive, robust and highly relevant solution.

Kovetz adds, “Our core message is to protect every authentication, including all AD authentications that were previously considered unprotectable, extend MFA protect service accounts and to provide identity threat detection and response, and we need to get the message across that we are not a point solution such as MFA or PAM, but an integrated platform that secures the entire identity attack surface in a manner that was until now impossible."