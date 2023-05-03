NVIDIA partners with Teraco to offer co-location services in DGX-ready facilities

Michele McCann, Head of Platforms at Teraco.

NVIDIA has partnered with Teraco as a DGX-ready data centre facility and co-location provider. As a select member of this programme, Teraco can deliver robust infrastructure that meets the ever-increasing demands of AI-powered applications, machine learning and virtual and augmented reality.

With the NVIDIA DGX-ready data centre programme, built on NVIDIA DGX Systems and co-located within Teraco facilities, you can accelerate your AI mission today. The newly enhanced programme offers a pairing function that connects you with the best partner for your AI infrastructure needs in Africa.

“In today’s challenging business environment, clients expect more from data centres and their co-location partners than ever before,” says Michele McCann, Head of Platforms at Teraco. “The increasing demands of AI-powered applications, the proliferation of machine learning and the growing popularity of virtual and augmented reality require a new kind of data centre.”

Teraco offers an interconnected platform for clients to use NVIDIA DGX Systems, the world’s first purpose-built AI system, to power their own AI projects through bespoke high-power racks that adhere to the most demanding cooling requirements. Teraco’s co-location solutions are uniquely equipped to withstand AI’s complex cooling and intense power demands.

“Financial services and gaming organisations looking to expand their AI capabilities can easily avoid the cost of building their own data centre AI infrastructure and can, instead, access world-class services by co-locating at Teraco. The immediate benefit is lower latency thanks to closer proximity to all major cloud providers,” she adds.

As one of the world’s leading AI technology companies, NVIDIA is known for its expertise in developing cutting-edge hardware and software solutions for AI and data-intensive workloads. Teraco’s partnership with NVIDIA is a testament to its commitment to delivering world-class data centre services that meet clients’ evolving needs.