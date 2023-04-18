IBA Group shortlisted for 2023 IT Europa Channel Awards

IT Europa shortlisted IBA Group as a finalist for the IT Europa Channel Awards in the category Cyber Security Managed Service of the Year. For this year’s contest, IBA Group submitted a solution designed to conduct security coding training autonomously and on a regular basis. The embedded AI technology provides instantaneous support to users in terms of information security.

The solution enabled the client to raise awareness of their developers about secure software development practices, to motivate employees to follow these practices, and to create a corporate environment conducive to security practices. It was the IBA Group’s first submission in the Cyber Security section of the IT Europa Channel Awards.

Will Garside, IT Europa’s Editorial Director, said: “It was a fantastic year with a great number of entries, making it a challenging task to select the finalists from such an exceptional pool of submissions.”

Highlighting the best of European software, information and communication technologies, the IT Europa Channel Awards are designed to recognise and reward excellence in UK and European channels.

In 2023, the contest broke a new record with over 350 applications from 18 different countries across Europe, including multinational suppliers and innovative start-ups.

IT Europa will announce the winners of each category at the IT Europa Channel Awards Dinner in London on 18 May 2023.

About IT Europa Channel Awards

A leading Pan-European contest for solution providers, managed service providers, vendors and distributors, the IT Europa Channel Awards, formerly the European IT & Software Excellence Awards, reward excellence in software development among European IT and telecommunication solution providers.

The 2023 awards are split into the following four groups.

Solution Provider: for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and integrators, with attention given to the solutions they have developed.

for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and integrators, with attention given to the solutions they have developed. Cyber Security: for providers that strive to support their partners in achieving cyber security.

for providers that strive to support their partners in achieving cyber security. Supplier & Distribution: for suppliers, highlighting those vendors, distributors and service providers that strive to support their partners in achieving excellence.

for suppliers, highlighting those vendors, distributors and service providers that strive to support their partners in achieving excellence. Special Awards: for companies that have shown exceptional initiatives in corporate culture, channel marketing and channel leadership.

IBA Group and IT Europa Channel Awards

IBA Group has been a contestant of the IT Europa Channel Awards (European IT & Software Excellence Awards) since 2008. The following is the list of the company’s awards throughout the contest history.

2020-2021: Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution of the Year

2019: Big Data, IOT or Analytics Solution of the Year

2018: Software Innovation Solution of the Year

2017: Information & Document Management Solution of the Year

2015: Vertical Solution of the Year

2014: ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution of the Year

2012: Database Solution of the Year

2011: Relationship Management of the Year