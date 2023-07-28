Exploring the physical security landscape of SA at INSIGHTS 2023

Secure your business in the face of unique challenges.

In a world where organisations battle the ever-growing threat to security on both a physical and cyber level, having information to hand can make the difference between overcoming or succumbing to threats. The Elvey Group (a company within the Hudaco Group of companies) has invested a substantial amount of time into finding ways to address and counter security threats.

“For enterprises and SMMEs who are serious about taking their business into the future, the Elvey Group would like to invite them to attend the INSIGHTS 2023 research conference,” says Tasha Smith, Sales and Marketing Director for the Elvey Group.

Held at the Forum Company at 57 Sloane Street, Bryanston, Sandton on 21 September 2023, the INSIGHTS 2023 conference will help to future-proof and grow businesses as they face the unique challenges evident in South Africa.

INSIGHTS 2023 is the culmination of a large-scale independent research project that investigates the unique South African physical security landscape. Input was taken from the country’s most influential and knowledgeable security industry specialists working in systems integration, consulting and commercial businesses across multiple verticals in all nine provinces.

INSIGHTS 2023 discusses:

Failing infrastructure – the Impact of power shortages and a shift from 2G to 4G communications.

The future of cloud solutions.

Managing the cyber security threat.

Technology trends to future proof your business – what’s next?

As a leading distributor in the industry, the Elvey Group identified the need for an in-depth study into the physical security landscape of South Africa. Through its individual businesses, Elvey Security Technologies and Pentagon Distribution, the group distributes local and global brands of intrusion detection, surveillance, access control, fire detection equipment and seamlessly integrates systems over IP in combination with building management systems. This ensures that Elvey Group offers an end-to-end physical security solution.

“We believe that a clear and insightful understanding of the current security landscape will provide businesses with a competitive edge and help them move strongly and sustainably into the future. We acknowledge that the South African security sector is unlike any other globally and therefore requires a customised approach. This is why we decided to contract reputable market research leader BMi Research to undertake this research project. It is, in fact the first extensive research project that specifically considers technology trends and the unique challenges and opportunities that the South African security sector faces,” says Smith.

“Informed decision-making is at the core of ongoing business continuity and competitiveness, and therefore having access to the necessary tools, presented by the research data in INSIGHTS 2023, will be a boon for businesses,” adds Smith.

The company responsible for undertaking and compiling the data for the INSIGHTS 2023 research project is a full-service research house, within the Cognition Holdings group of companies. BMi Research has been providing the South African market with valuable insights across multiple sectors for 50 years.

Interested parties can book to attend INSIGHTS 2023, held between 7am and 12pm at a cost of R990 per person, by visiting the website at http://elvey.co.za/insights-security-research-conference-southafrica/.



For more information, contact Elvey, (+27) 011 401 6700, info@elvey.co.za, www.elvey.co.za

