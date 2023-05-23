Boost sales, drive revenue with 1Stream CRM

1Stream CRM is a smart and easy-to-use solution that will help your sales team achieve their targets by providing them with all the tools they need to help your business grow, says 1Stream. Designed for medium to large organisations, 1Stream CRM (watch our video here) is successfully utilised by some of South Africa’s leading corporates, backed by 1Stream’s expertise and support, the company notes.

“The key to success for any organisation focused on sales is having a clear view of your sales pipeline and being able to prioritise your leads based on their value,” says 1Stream CEO Jed Hewson. “Our sales solution does exactly that, ensuring that your sales team can pursue and seal deals quickly and efficiently with all the insights and information they need at their fingertips. You can categorise leads, tag and prioritise them or sort them into different campaigns. Our solution is intuitive and easy to use, meaning your team can focus on what they do best: selling.”

One of the standout features of 1Stream CRM is its ability to manage the entire sales pipeline right through to product and service delivery, says 1Stream. The leads with the highest priority are automatically given to your sales team members and the integrated automatic dialler manages all the callbacks based on the business outcome, which means you don’t need to rely on individual sales team members to update a diary. In addition, dynamic call scripts are also provided to help guide them through each conversation.

Most importantly, the system keeps track of all the customer data in one place, so your team members can quickly and easily access all the information they need – including past sales and interactions – to deliver exceptional service. In today’s fast-paced digitally driven world, it is imperative that your sales team can communicate with your potential customers using the channel of their choice. With 1Stream CRM, you have seamless integration with multiple communication channels, including telephone, e-mail, WhatsApp, live chat, SMS and social media. “When you meet your clients where they are and communicate with them on their preferred platform with all the information about previous interactions right in front of you, your conversion rates improve and your team can close deals faster,” says Hewson. “And as all successful businesses know, when you show your customers that you prioritise their needs and respect their time, you build a strong and loyal customer base.”

It isn’t just your sales team who will benefit from 1Stream CRM. When your team makes a sale, workflow automatically assigns tasks to members of the delivery team who can update the system as soon as they complete their tasks. This speeds up the delivery process, ensuring that there are no delays and that your customers receive their products or services quickly and easily.

Thanks to 1Stream CRM’s easy-to-use dashboards and thorough, clear reports, sales managers can quickly assess their teams’ progress and identify areas that require improvement or adjustments. “You can also upload lists of leads into the system or automatically insert leads from social media, SMS or from your website,” says Hewson.

1Stream’s commitment to helping its clients deliver an exceptional customer experience is at the heart of the business. “Our CRM solution is tailored to meet the specific needs of each client, catering to multiple industries,” says Hewson. “This is backed up by our technical expertise and the delivery of excellent customer service, ensuring that our clients have ongoing support during every stage of the process.”

To find out how 1Stream CRM can help boost sales and improve your bottom line, contact us today.