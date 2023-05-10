Bridging the gap in cyber security technology acquisition: Prima Secure forges across Africa

Digital transformation is progressing rapidly across the continent, but cyber security lags in many regions, says Yves Kangudja, CEO of Prima Secure, a pan African cyber security solutions provider.

Kangudja says cyber security is becoming a priority for Africa-based organisations as they digitally transform their operations and move into the cloud. However, procurement, local regulatory compliance and language barriers can be significant challenges in the way of building a solid cyber security profile.

He explains: “Many Africa-based businesses wanting to use products from European or US vendors encounter hurdles because their countries’ policies and requirements around security and data protection can be tricky to comply with. They need to be sure the international solutions align with their local regulations.”

In addition, language and other barriers can hamper negotiation with vendors, and the costs and complexity of managing import duties and licensing terms and conditions can seem overwhelming to businesses still early in the digital transformation journey.

Prima Secure is growing strongly across the continent and addressing these challenges, helping customers to procure, implement and run compliant security solutions – within their budgets, the company notes. Launched in Cape Town eight years ago, the company now has around 640 customers on the African continent, including over 150 banks and 60 government institutions. Prima Secure services a variety of organisation with solutions ranging from a single security solution to a full bundled IT solution, including hardware and software. Its services include consulting and needs assessments to identification of solutions compliant with local legislation, to penetration testing and vulnerability assessments, compliance auditing and 24/7 monitoring.

Kangudja says Prima Secure’s clients range from large banks and e-commerce businesses to small and mid-sized enterprises. “Many of the smaller businesses are price sensitive and find dealing with exchange rates and import duties challenging. We partner with leading cyber security vendors and we have a deep understanding of regional standards and regulations around cyber security and data protection. This means we are well positioned to guide clients in selecting solutions that meet their requirements and budget. We also take care of all the procurement logistics and offer expert technical support, basically a full IT solution from a single vending point.

“Because our customers are able to acquire their full IT solution from a single vending point when working through Prima Secure, they benefit from a simplified procurement, management and billing process.”

Prima Secure says its unique service offering and track record is allowing the company to grow its reach and market share in Africa.

Kangudja says: “We have ambitions to expand into the whole of Africa; we already have a local presence in South Africa and DR Congo. We are soon to expand into Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda. We are growing strongly thanks to repeat customers who trust us.”