Top ICT tenders: SABC seeks streaming platform

The month of April tends to be a quiet period for public sector tenders, and 2023 is following this pattern with municipal requirements dominating this week’s notices on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal.

The edition is not without excitement, however, as the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reveals its streaming service intentions with a request for an integrated over the top (OTT) solution.

In its tender documentation, the SABC says it recently took over the TelkomONE OTT platform (rebranded to SABC+ app) with a one-year agreement. The SABC+ app is also on iOS and Android platforms and will be extended to smart TVs, as well as Android and Apple TV.

Worth noting is the SABC’s stipulation that the successful bidder will not be taking over any of the current SABC+ mobile and smart TV applications, nor will they take over any parts of the infrastructure. Instead, the bidder will be required to deploy its own solution infrastructure, and design and develop a new version of the SABC+ mobile and smart TV application/s, including the website.

The scope of the tender encompasses acquiring a solution to enable the SABC to “seamlessly migrate/redevelop the current SABC+ service from the various platforms”.

Other tenders that make up this week’s top 10 include:

Eskom is once again this week’s top advertiser and kicks off with a request for Open Text functional and technical support. The tender document reveals this support includes implementation and configuration of various functionalities.

This is followed by a call for the provision of software licence maintenance and support for Prism G2. The application was implemented at Eskom in 2012 for the Medupi project and later rolled out to assist with engineering cost management, on the Kusile, Koeberg, Majuba and Transmission Grid projects. The purpose of the solution was to integrate cost management with contracts management, together with planning and scheduling. The current contract expired in August 2022.

Finally, Eskom requires professional services to implement and support Microsoft cloud security capabilities. These include: identity and access management, information protection; identity-driven security; detection and response capabilities; defender for endpoint; advanced compliance capabilities and advanced active directory. Provision of training and transfer of skills are also stipulated.

The State Information Technology Agency also makes a return with a tender for a server and workstation management toolset solution. The requirement includes remote access to desktops of servers and workstations; Active Directory resource monitoring, audit and access management; distributed server management, distributed desktop and workstation management deployment, workstation management and configuration; implementation of the solution and three years of maintenance support.



The City of Cape Town, meanwhile, is looking for a community safety and security solution that enables it to engage with neighbourhood watches, trusted partners and similar organisations. It notes that currently neighbourhood watches and others are operating on various platforms that do not necessarily integrate with each other, nor with the City of Cape Town’s Emergency Policing and Incident Command system.



In a second tender, Cape Town is calling for professional services for the planning, engineering, design and project management for the establishment of telecommunications infrastructure. The services are required in the following: ducts, manholes, optic fibre cables, radio, DWDM, operations support systems, switching centres and masts.



The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) follows with a request for the supply, maintenance and support of a network and application performance monitoring system. The commission’s platforms have on several occasions been cause for market frustration. In January, disgruntled local entrepreneurs took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the CIPC’s website.



As preparations for next year’s national and provincial elections get under way, the Electoral Commission (IEC) is advertising for contact centre services. In its tender documentation, the IEC explains it typically activates a contact centre for each general election at the time of the launch of its communication campaign; that is, approximately six to nine months ahead of each election, and the contact centre closes a month after the election date. This tender process will enable it to operationalise an omni-channel contact centre for the 2024 elections, as well as the 2026 local government elections.



SITA returns to close the issue with a request for information on the provision of maintenance and support products within the mainframe Z/Os and Z/VM environment. Bidders are requested to submit detailed information for some or all of the following software products: tape library management software, workload automation software, workload automation restart software; automated archival and retrieval software; remote printing management software; SNA network monitoring software; data transfer management software; security management software; z/VM management software; and z/Os performance monitoring and management software.



New tenders

Eskom

The utility is advertising for Open Text functional and technical support.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Apr – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1931CX

Information: Wendy Nduneni, Tel: 011 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 15 May 2023

­Tags: Software, information management, services, professional services, support and maintenance

Provision of software licence maintenance and support is also sought for Prism G2.

Tender no: MWP1914CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 11 May 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing, procurement, services, support and maintenance

Eskom requires professional services to implement cloud security capabilities.

Tender no: MWP1915CX

Information: Percy Mohlabane, Tel: 011 800 2913, E-mail: mohlabkp@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 May 2023

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, security, cloud computing, cloud security

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to procure a server and workstation management toolset solution, with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2728-2022

Information: Bongeka Malinga, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: bongeka.malinga@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 2 May 2023

­Tags: Services, hardware, software, telecommunications, data centre, internet, cellular

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The SABC is advertising for the purchase, installation, licensing and commissioning of an integrated over the top solution for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 4 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2023/15

Information: Israel, Tel: 011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2023

­Tags: Hardware, software, broadcasting, services, streaming, apps

City of Cape Town

The city is calling for the supply and implementation of a community safety and security solution for it to engage with neighbourhood watches, trusted partners and similar organisations.

Compulsory briefing: 8 May – Link.

Note: The tender document is available on the City of Cape Town website. Bids must be compliant with the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022, including but not limited to functionality, price and preference, eligibility criteria and relevant statutory criteria.

Tender no: 336S/2022/23

Information: Indiana Gqwede, Tel: 021 400 3037, E-mail: indiana.gqwede@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 May 2023

­Tags: Services, managed services, software, subscription-as-a-service, hosting, storage, professional services, security

A term tender is offered for the provision of professional services for the planning, engineering, design and project management for the establishment of telecommunications infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: 2 May – Link.

Note: Bids must be compliant with the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022, including but not limited to functionality, price and preference, eligibility criteria and relevant statutory criteria.

Tender no: 338C/2022/23

Information: Chris Mtatsi, Tel: 021 400 9070, E-mail: chris.mtatsi@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 May 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, services, professional services, broadband

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Bids are invited for the supply, maintenance and support of a network and application performance monitoring system for a period of 60 months (licences, maintenance and support − including fulltime onsite resource).

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 01/2023/2024

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 3 May 2023

­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance, networking, application, performance monitoring

Electoral Commission

The IEC is advertising for contact centre services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Apr

Note: Bids received will be evaluated in respect of the evaluation criteria as set out in the bid documentation as provided for in the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2023. All services providers that wish to render goods/services to the Electoral Commission must self-register on the National Treasury Central Suppliers Database at www.csd.gov.za.

Tender no: IEC/COM-02/2023

Information: Laura Franz-Kamissoko, Tel: 012 622 5272, E-mail: Franzl@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 8 May 2023

­Tags: Services, managed services, contact centre, call centre

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

Information is sought on the provision of maintenance and support products within the mainframe Z/Os and Z/VM environment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 Apr – Virtual.

Tender no: RFI 2723-2022

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: 012 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 9 May 2023

­Tags: Services, hardware, software, telecommunications, data centre, internet, cellular, internet