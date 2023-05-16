Troye, Arctic Wolf join forces to protect businesses against advanced cyber threats

Troye CEO Helen Kruger.

Troye, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, today announced a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf, a leader in security operations. This collaboration will enable Troye to provide its customers with enhanced cyber security solutions and services that help protect their businesses from advanced cyber threats.

Arctic Wolf’s cloud-native security operations platform provides Troye’s customers with 24/7 monitoring, detection and response capabilities. The platform uses machine learning and behavioural analytics to detect and respond to threats in real-time, ensuring customers are protected from cyber attacks before they can cause significant harm.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arctic Wolf,” said Helen Kruger, MD of Troye. “Their expertise in security operations aligns with our mission to help our customers keep their businesses secure and productive. This partnership will allow us to enhance our cyber security offerings and deliver the peace of mind that our customers deserve.”

Troye’s cyber security solutions and services, combined with Arctic Wolf’s security operations platform, will provide customers with a comprehensive security solution that protects against a range of threats, including malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.

“Arctic Wolf is excited for the opportunity to support Troye’s efforts to expand their product portfolio by offering our security operations solutions, a critical capability that many of their customers are specifically requesting,” said Johnny Ellis, Director, EMEA Channels, Arctic Wolf.

“Cyber attacks threaten companies of every size and organisations are increasingly seeing the need for external security operations expertise, especially when they don’t have the in-house cyber security talent to manage their evolving security needs,” he concludes.