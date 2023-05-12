Dell boosts storage security software

Darrin Murray, storage platforms and solutions sales manager, Dell Technologies South Africa.

Dell Technologies has added security software enhancements to its PowerStore all-flash data storage portfolio to provide customers looking to tap into multicloud with cyber resiliency, energy efficiency, and automation.

With these enhancemnets, Dell wants to encourage adoption of zero trust security architecture, which provides continuous verification of users and resources to ensure authorisation of only known entities and actions.

The new features are available at no additional cost to existing customers and are accecible through on-premises software or as-a-Service via Dell APEX.



In a blog, the company said businesses cannot succeed if their data isn’t safe, but simply using any solution can introduce complexity, effort and cost, and actually impede innovation. With the growing focus on AIOps, DevOps, security and multicloud, it’s not just about storage capacity and performance anymore. According to the company’s Innovation Index, 86% of the business-decision makers surveyed are actively seeking out technologies that realise their innovation goals and 57% believe their technology isn't cutting edge.

Dell PowerStore’s new security software enhancements include::

STIG-hardening – Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) hardening adds to PowerStore's adherence with the NIST Cyber Security Framework standard, which is required for US federal networks and other government entities worldwide.

Secure and immutable snapshots – Prevents unauthorised deleting or modifying of snapshots before their expiration date.

Streamlined file permissions – Allows storage administrators to manage access directly from PowerStore to respond quickly to security threats.

Increased file resiliency – Up to four times more mounted snapshots per system, giving users more protection points for granular recovery if needed.

Multi-factor authentication – Protects administrative access to PowerStore by requiring increased verification of a user’s identity.

In addition to PowerStore, Dell says it has introduced software innovations across its storage portfolio, including Dell PowerMax, Dell PowerFlex, Dell ObjectScale, Dell CloudIQ, and Dell Unity TX.

“As data continues to pile up, and skilled IT talent is often difficult to find, companies are finding themselves in a position to do more with less,” said Darrin Murray, storage platforms and solutions sales manager for Dell Technologies South Africa. “We’re helping with storage software innovation that is more energy efficient, boosts productivity and strengthens cyber resiliency.”