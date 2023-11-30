Altron donations uplift community employment groups

Agnes Malatjie, Stakeholder Relationship Manager – The Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC).

Technology group Altron, through its subsidiary companies and divisions, has joined forces with Alexandra community groups Imisebenzi Yethu and Motswedi Youth Centre to upskill and uplift job seekers in its neighbouring community.

Through a series of donations and staff initiatives, the group is supplying communication radios, WiFi internet access and printing equipment, and making company experts available for training and motivational sessions.

“One of our core values is passion for the communities we work with,” says Alida Stegmann, Lead Employee Relations and Transformation, Altron Head Office.

“When Imisebenzi representatives came knocking on our door, what began as an informal discussion to assess their needs, quickly evolved into a project spanning multiple divisions, numerous staff members and a commitment to partnering with the centre for the foreseeable future.”

As part of the project, Altron has donated WiFi equipment and 24 months’ worth of internet access through Altron Systems Integration, a Xerox WorkCentre 7845 multifunction printer through Altron Document Solutions, and 20 two-way Hytera radios for neighbourhood security patrollers through Altron Nexus.

Tebogo Mohlampe, Senior Human Capital Business Partner, Altron Managed Solutions, says the partnership with Alexandra community’s organisations is less about the physical equipment and more about the opportunities it will give young people fighting against the odds to get educated and become employable.

“We’re dealing with a community that faces immense socio-economic challenges, including substance abuse, crime, high unemployment and a general lack of life skills,” says Mohlampe.

“The equipment and mentorship we provide is only a catalyst to help them refocus and, over time, give them the hope they need to see that their dreams of escaping poverty and finding gainful employment in the formal sector is not only possible, but likely,” she says. “It’s then up to them to do the hard work, but that’s why we have mentors in our organisation that can show them, through their own journeys, the results of that work.”

The project is focused on five key outcomes:

Long-term relationships: Instead of providing one-time coaching sessions for the youth and unemployed, building lasting relationships and supporting them throughout their career journeys.

Upskilling: Young people to be equipped with the skills and knowledge to be successful in the job market. Altron is committed to providing them with the resources they need to access job application portholes.

Profiling: Understand the unique needs and aspirations of each young person by profiling them and tailoring interventions to make the most impact.

Targeted interventions: Not a one-size-fits-all approach, rather providing each young person with the support they need based on their individual circumstances.

Community collaboration: Working with Imisebenzi to provide comprehensive support to young people and leveraging Imisebenzi’s expertise in entrepreneurship to help young people develop the skills they need to start their own businesses.

Imisebenzi Yethu Campaign Chairperson, Mush Raletjena, says the strong working relationship with Altron will create opportunities for the people of greater Alexandra, and is already bearing fruit in the community.

“We would like to express our appreciation for the work done by Altron,” says Raletjena.

“Thanks to this partnership, we are currently engaged in developing an online registration form [for the employment centre], and progress is being made in creating membership cards for patrollers,” he says. “Altron serves as an excellent example of what is necessary to improve the socio-economic status of the people of greater Alexandra, and the nation as a whole.”