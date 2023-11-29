Harnessing the power of AI: Start small, think big with CloudSmiths

Thomas Fowler, CTO at CloudSmiths.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making waves internationally, there’s no denying it. But one thing is becoming clear; if you want your business to survive, you need to learn how to make AI work for you. The potential AI offers in terms of efficiency, innovation and growth is unmatched. Used effectively, AI is a tool that can unlock new markets, improve decision-making and enhance your workforce.

Are you ready to be a part of this global transformation?

Adopting AI requires a measured approach and a clear understanding of exactly what AI offers and how best to use it. Harnessing AI requires a start small, think big approach. At CloudSmiths, this philosophy not only emphasises the scalability of AI, but also underscores the importance of gradual and thoughtful integration.

Thomas Fowler, CTO at CloudSmiths, says: “The role of generative AI models, like the remarkable ChatGPT from OpenAI and Google’s Imagen, Vertex AI and Bard, has been instrumental in facilitating this collaboration. Their dynamic adaptability and keen intelligence are irrefutable. However, it is imperative to understand that their true power is not in causing human roles to become obsolete, but in enhancing and redefining them.”

The complexities of integrating the latest technologies and navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape should not prevent businesses from embracing them, particularly those that are innovative, pragmatic and yield discernible results. Fowler says: “Pitting humans against machines in a competitive tussle is counterproductive. The future lies in fostering a collaborative harmony between human intuition and machine intelligence. While AI can process vast amounts of data, generating critical insights, it is human intuition that contextualises, interprets and strategically applies these insights.”

CloudSmiths’ Gen AI workshops help businesses strike the right balance. The idea is to start with small, achievable goals and gradually scale up as you gain more experience and knowledge. This approach helps to avoid the common pitfalls of AI implementation, such as over-engineering and unrealistic expectations. You can also test and refine your AI solutions before deploying them on a larger scale. By following the ‘start small, think big’ philosophy, you can minimise the risks and maximise the many benefits of AI, and future-proof your business.