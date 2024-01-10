WhatsApp scam targets IEC chairperson

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya has reported an imposter posing as him on WhatsApp to the SAPS for investigation.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has warned the public of an impostor posing as its chairperson on popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp.

This comes the same week as the City of Ekurhuleni and deputy minister Pinky Kekana’s warnings about social media scams targeting them.

In a statement, the IEC says chairperson Mosotho Moepya became aware of the impostor a few days ago, and has reported the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation, among other measures.

According to the commission, the impostor is active on WhatsApp using the number 071 553 2922, and the WhatsApp account bears a profile image of the chairperson

“In at least two separate incidents, he or she has conversed with unsuspecting leaders of political parties purporting to arrange an unlawful conduct relating to the outcomes of the forthcoming elections.

“The aim of the scam is ostensibly monetary gain for manipulating the outcomes of the 2024 national and provincial elections in favour of the relevant targeted recipient. The commission wishes to reiterate that, given the inherent controls and safeguards in the electoral process, such an arrangement is patently impossible.”

The commission has condemned the impersonation of its chairperson, saying this has the potential to damage to the reputation of the institution and undermine preparations for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“The electoral commission appeals to political candidates and members of the public to contact the commission to verify any information should they be contacted by anyone claiming to be chairperson Mosotho Moepya, and, if need be, to report the matter to the SAPS.”