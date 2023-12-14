Sanlam’s fintech unit makes key appointments

Financial services group Sanlam’s new fintech cluster has added industry heavyweights to its executive committee.

Sanlam Fintech is headed up by former Assupol Group CEO Riaan van Dyk, with a group of “heavy-hitters” from the tech and banking sector added to the executive committee (exco).

According to a statement, the exco now also comprises Johan Moolman, former CEO of FNB eBucks Rewards; Atle Jorgensen; who spent 10 years as a senior software engineer at Amazon; Spotify’s Rishi Kumar; and Martin Vogdt, JUMO’s former chief product officer.

Kumar and Vogdt will lead Sanlam Fintech’s data capability and product offering, respectively. Jorgensen has joined the fintech unit as CTO, while Moolman joined in October to lead Sanlam Loyalty and Rewards, says the statement.

“Johan is a real coup for Sanlam,” comments Van Dyk. “We are serious about rewarding our clients and building a loyalty ecosystem that will be one of the best on the continent, and Johan is unparalleled in his experience and track record in this regard.

“We have carefully listened to the needs of the market and are responding in a way that positions us to serve both today's clients and those of the future. Our vision for Sanlam Fintech is to be the best, most cost-effective means of offering trusted financial guidance and solutions at scale.

“We see this as our greatest chance to democratise financial literacy and pave the way for more people to achieve financial confidence and prosperity.”

Recently-launched Sanlam Fintech is part of the financial services group’s move to expand its existing fintech offerings, as well as ensure all aspects of its services are digitally-driven.

According to Sanlam, the fintech’s exco team will focus on developing new tools, products and capabilities. This includes expediting artificial intelligence development and deployment.

It also aims to adopt an iterative approach, releasing innovations through soft launches as part of a phased-project approach.

“We firmly believe our new fintech cluster will drive our transformation agenda through financial literacy, advice and radical inclusion. We are excited about the opportunity to make a difference,” comments Van Dyk.

“Building something new can be challenging, requiring patience and perseverance. However, the team is eager to embrace rapid innovation cycles and the uncertainties that come with it.”

[Caption] From left: Sanlam Fintech CEO Riaan van Dyk, Rishi Kumar, CTO Atle Jorgensen and Johan Moolman.