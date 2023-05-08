SecurityHQ appointed a leader in KuppingerCole’s 2023 Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service UAE report

SecurityHQ, which positions itself as a leading global managed security services provider (MSSP), is delighted to announce its inclusion in the latest KuppingerCole Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) UAE.

The KuppingerCole Market Compass covers the trends that are influencing the market and the essential capabilities required of solutions. This specific report provides a benchmarking system to highlight and compare prominent cyber security operation centres leading the way throughout the UAE. It also provides ratings of how well these solutions meet expectations.

SecurityHQ’s multiple global security operation centres are designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents, via 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection and targeted response.

“Outsourcing security operations is the only way many organisations are able to consolidate all of their security threats, tools and systems into a single point of control to resolve alerts, respond to indicators of compromise, analyse security data and continually improve security posture. SecurityHQ is a well-established partner for outsourcing security operations for organisations of all sizes around the world, with security operations centres in six regions, guaranteed regional data residency, mobile app support and consistently high scores across all key capabilities,” said Warwick Ashford, Senior Analyst at KuppingerCole.

Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) UAE

"Being named a leader reflects our dedication, hard work and passion. This Market Compass Report demonstrates our strength within the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates specifically. Every year we advance our capabilities and develop our offerings and are setting the standard for others to follow," said Aaron Hambleton, Director for Middle East & Africa at SecurityHQ.

Download report.