Fully-funded IT, digital marketing bursaries on offer

To mark this year’s youth month, Forge Academy & Labs is offering five fully-funded bursaries, focusing on IT and digital marketing, to local youth.

South Africa will commemorate youth month in June, under the theme: “Accelerating collaborations and opportunities to improve the lives of the youth.”

According to Forge Academy, the online training being offered is in the form of professional development courses, with a completion time of 12 to 24 weeks.

When applying for the bursary, candidates will have a choice between the IT course, digital marketing course, or ForgeX, which provides three-month access to various Forge Academy courses.

Upon successful application, they will be required to complete an online skills test, including an aptitude and careers assessment test. Once selected, the applicants can begin their course as soon as they like.

Says Craig Clutty, COO of Forge Academy: “As we celebrate youth month, not with empty words, but action, we continue to drive the vision of providing much-needed education and employment opportunity to future generations.

“These courses develop essential skills pathways, with verifiable and stackable credentials to upskill and develop students for success in a changing global economy. These bursaries showcase our continued effort to upskill youth in South Africa, making them employable in a digital world.”

Powered by Finnish telecoms giant Nokia, Forge Academy is SA’s self-proclaimed “Harvard for 4IR”, with a focus on training African students for careers of the future.

Since its launch, it has hosted a number of hackathons and offered fourth industrial revolution internships to help young South Africans grow their digital skillsets.

To qualify for the bursary, the education academy indicates applicants must be South African citizens, be between the ages of 25 to 35, have a minimum grade 12 certificate, be computer literate and have internet access. Both employed and unemployed applicants may apply; however, they must have one year or more of work experience and provide proof of employment.

Forge Academy has appointed a selection committee to review and assess all eligible candidates based on the application criteria to determine the most qualified students for the bursary. Bursary winners will be selected by a panel of judges appointed by the organiser.

Applications open tomorrow and close on 16 June.