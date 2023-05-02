Pure Storage Fusion: the future of data storage and management

Justin Bohler, Business Development Consultant, Data Sciences Corporation.

Pure Fusion is a game-changing solution that combines the power of Pure Storage FlashArray, FlashBlade and Purity software into a single, unified platform managed from a single interface. The Pure Fusion solution offers high-performance storage capabilities that can handle even the most demanding workloads, ensuring that infrastructure, be it on-premises or in the cloud, can keep up with the high pace of modern business.

“Traditional storage solutions have often needed help to keep up with modern businesses' ever-increasing demands, leading to complex storage infrastructure and management challenges. With data being the central, most important and integral part of business today, it is crucial for efficient and scalable storage solutions. This is where Pure Storage’s Pure Fusion shines,” says Justin Bohler, Business Development Consultant at Data Sciences.

Pure Fusion's ability to create policies for data protection, retention and classification gives administrators a deeper insight into how their storage behaves and how to optimise it. These policies ensure that data is stored in the most appropriate location, whether on-premises or in the cloud, and allow administrators to automate tasks such as storage allocation and data migration, saving time and reducing the risk of user errors.

Pure Fusion's integration with management tools, such as VMware vSphere and Microsoft System Center, allows these system administrators to easily monitor and manage all storage assets from a familiar interface, reducing the learning curve, increasing efficiency and further ensuring that they are optimised for performance, reliability and cost-effectiveness. This, coupled with Pure Fusion's AI-driven real-time monitoring and analysis of storage, predicts performance anomalies and identifies them before they impact any key systems.

With Pure Fusion, businesses can expect to achieve:

Improved productivity: By streamlining data storage and management processes, businesses can save time and resources, allowing them to focus on other critical tasks. The platform eliminates the need for multiple tools, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency.

Increased efficiency: The unified platform eliminates the need for multiple tools, which can lead to increased efficiency and reduced costs. Businesses can manage their data storage from a single interface, resulting in a more streamlined approach to storage management.

High performance: Pure Storage Fusion offers high-performance storage capabilities that can handle even the most demanding workloads, ensuring that businesses can keep up with the pace of modern business. It is built with the latest technology to provide fast and reliable storage, ensuring business continuity and high availability.

Scalability: The platform is highly scalable, which means businesses can easily expand their storage capabilities as their data needs grow. This allows businesses to future-proof their data storage solutions, avoiding the need for costly upgrades in the future.

“Pure Fusion is a game-changing solution that redefines how businesses store and manage their data,” says Bohler.

With its high-performance storage capabilities, streamlined interface and scalability, Pure Fusion is the future of businesses looking to stay competitive by future-proofing their data storage solutions.