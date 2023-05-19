Did your cloud migration deliver? We invite you to share your insights

Eric Sommer, MD, CQSA.

A survey that aims to discover the lessons learned by SA businesses during their cloud migration journey has gone live on ITWeb.

The survey, sponsored by Commerce Quest South Africa (CQSA), encourages IT decision makers to share their lessons learnt, highlight potential pitfalls, and share advice on what not to do when moving to the cloud.



Eric Sommer, MD of CQSA, says, “We want to find out from those companies that have moved or are in the process of moving to cloud, if the journey was plain sailing or more of a perfect storm.

“We want to uncover how and why companies decided on a phased approach, and what to move first and last. We would also like to know, if they could do it again, what would they do differently?”

“With this survey, we would like ZA businesses to share their lessons learnt, highlight potential pitfalls, and if they have any advice on what not to do when moving to the cloud.”

This survey also asks organisations for their thoughts on whether cloud can deliver on their wants and needs.

We hope you’ll be able set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey and stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize, a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000. The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

To play your role in compiling this cloud migration trends report, click on this link.