Duxbury revolutionises connectivity with advanced switch range

Duxbury unveils its versatile switch designs.

At a time when companies need flexible networking solutions, Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, is excited to announce its comprehensive range of enterprise switches. These cutting-edge devices have been designed to empower businesses across various sectors, enabling them to effectively address unique networking demands.

"Duxbury switches offer a gateway to future-proofed, seamless connectivity," says Tobie van Schalkwyk, Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. "Our range is engineered to cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses and home offices. By integrating power over ethernet (POE) capabilities and advanced networking features, we are setting new benchmarks in the industry."

The heart of Duxbury's innovation lies in its versatile switch designs, ideal for businesses and home offices that are integrating POE devices such as IP phones, cameras and access points. These switches are more than just connectivity extenders. Instead, they form the cornerstone for leveraging the full potential of IP-based networking solutions, including advanced security systems.

The Unmanaged Series: Simplicity meets power

The DUX106Gv2, a 6-port gigabit switch with 4-port AI POE+

The DUX1010Gv2, a 10-port gigabit switch with 8-port AI POE+

The DUX1016GD, an 18-port gigabit switch with 16-port POE+ with 2 SFP ports

The DUX1018P, an 18-port gigabit switch with 16-port POE+ with 2 SFP ports

The DUX1024G, a 24-port gigabit switch with 24-port POE+ with 2 SFP ports

The Layer 2 Managed Series: Precision control and scalability

The DUX1510P, a 10-port Layer 2 gigabit POE+ switch with 2 SFP ports

The DUX2516, a 16-port Layer 2 gigabit switch with 2 SFP ports

The DUX2516PA, a 16-port Layer 2 gigabit POE+ switch with 2 SFP ports

The DUX2526, a 24-port Layer 2 gigabit POE+ switch with 2 SFP ports

The DUX2524P, a 24-port Layer 2 gigabit POE+ switch with 2 SFP ports

The DUX2528P, a 24-port Layer 2 gigabit POE+ switch with 4 SFP ports

The DUX2528F, a 28-port combo Layer 2 gigabit switch with 16-port RJ45 and 12-port SFP

The Layer 3 Managed Series: Advanced networking for tomorrow’s needs

The DUX3528, a 28-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 24-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

The DUX3528P, a 28-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 24-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

The DUX 3528PX, a 28-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 24-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

The DUX 3548P, a 52-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 48-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

The DUX3552PX, a 52-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 48-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

The DUX3548PP, a 52-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 48-port gigabit and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

The DUX3536X, a 36-port Layer 3 gigabit switch with 24-port SFP, 8 RJ-45 ports, and 4 10GbE SFP+ ports

Industrial Series: Rugged and reliable

The DUX104GPS-2F-IS, a 6-port gigabit managed industrial POE switch

The DUX108GPS-2F-IS, a 10-port gigabit managed industrial POE switch

The DUX1016GPS-4F-IS, a 20-port gigabit managed industrial POE switch

Solar Unmanaged Switch Range: Harnessing the power of the sun

The DUX106SPS5A, a 5-port gigabit solar POE switch with 1 SFP port

The DUX106SPS15A, a 5-port gigabit solar POE switch with 1 SFP port

"Duxbury is more than just a distributor. We are a partner in the truest sense of the word when it comes to our clients' quest for digital excellence," says Van Schalkwyk. "With our switches, businesses can not only meet their current networking needs, but also be ready for the technological advancements of tomorrow."

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.