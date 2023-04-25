Former GovChat duo embark on new venture

Former GovChat CEO Eldrid Jordaan has founded a new company.

Eldrid Jordaan and Goitse Konopi, former CEO and chief data officer of citizen engagement platform GovChat, have founded Suppple, a new technology company.

The move comes after Jordaan and Konopi in November announced their shock resignation from the company they helped found.

It also follows Jordaan and his partners’ R50 million public offer to Capital Appreciation and other creditors to take total control of GovChat.

As part of Suppple’s organisational structure, Jordaan takes on the role of founder and CEO, while Konopi is co-founder and chief data officer.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the co-founders say the name of their new company is derived from a synonym for resilience, and represents the creation of “Social impact Using Public-Private-Partnerships”.

The company has been incorporated and registered in the UK, they say.

ITWeb understands that an official launch will take place in Cape Town in May.

“Suppple is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) API technology platform designed to assist governments of all sizes, across the globe, to rapidly organise, digitise and automate their functions.”

According to the founders, over the years, they discovered there was a profound need for a technology integration and orchestration layer to resolve inter-governmental system and data fragmentation challenges.

“Suppple’s suite of APIs power governments’ digitisation, process automation, data modelling and integrations at all levels. The company’s APIs enable digital functions for both governments and large institutions.

“The software that we build is the unseen, underlying infrastructure that supports public sector functions. SupppleAPI is an API platform that enables developers, governments and commercial clients to create features that link to their existing technology and data sources.”

The company is focused on three mandates: an IaaS/software platform for governments (APIs and integrations); a public sector data bureau, which brings together public-private data systems enabling verification, authentication and fraud detection; as well as enabling start-ups to connect with policymakers and private sector partners, says the statement.

Suppple also announced its board of directors, which it says will add an important perspective to its strategic direction: Professor Randall Carolissen, dean of the Johannesburg Business School at the University of Johannesburg; Dr Lwazi Manzi, head of secretariat African Union Commission on Africa's COVID-19 response strategy; Sandro Bucchianeri, group chief security officer at the National Australia Bank; Marina Short, chairperson of the Credit Bureau Association and CEO of the Consumer Profile Bureau; as well as Jordaan and Konopi.

“We are on a mission to build the underlying digital infrastructure to power governments in the new era. We believe that with our partners, our work will power the fundamental efficiencies needed for governments to be responsive to the needs of those whom they govern.

“We are building the infrastructure for a digitised and agile public sector,” says Suppple.