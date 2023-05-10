AFSUG broadens SAPHILA 2023 African reach with introduction of virtual delegate tickets

AFSUG chairman Duke Mathebula.

The African SAP User Group (AFSUG) is proud to announce that this year’s SAPHILA conference will also be the first-ever hybrid SAPHILA event, with virtual tickets now available to SAP users across the continent.

SAPHILA is AFSUG’s world-class biennial African conference, hosted in collaboration with SAP. The 2023 conference is set to take place at the Sun City Resort, in South Africa’s North West province, from 9 to 11 July 2023, with the backing of local ICT heavy hitters. These include Dimension Data, Deloitte, BCX, EY, Adapt IT, Can!Do Consulting, Consnet, Decision Inc., Dimago Solutions, EOH Mthombo, G3G, GlueData, IBM, Insightsoftware, Intellection, Minabiz (BEST SAP), Lemongrass, Nihilent, PWC, Pyramid Analytics, Stratfore Tech, Technology Risk Partners (TRP), Quintica SA, Red Hat and VOQUZ Labs.

Says AFSUG chairman Duke Mathebula: “SAP's digital core is shifting towards the cloud and the organisation has introduced baseline accelerators to assist customer and partner in speeding up their intelligent enterprise transformation. AFSUG is playing a critical role in educating local SAP customers on the cloud conversion paths, helping them understand how to successfully navigate these fundamental SAP technology shifts.

“SAPHILA 2023 is a significant event for SAP users across the continent. It continues to serve as a crucial platform that brings together the wider SAP community in Africa, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, new ideas and best practices.

“By offering a hybrid agenda, we are further extending our potential audience to those delegates who may not be able to travel to – or even within – South Africa to attend in person, to deliver a cost-effective, convenient, yet still connected experience.”

Virtual SAPHILA 2023 attendees will have access to the conference’s plenary sessions, which include keynote addresses from the likes of senior SAP representatives such as Sven Denecken, Senior Vice-President, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer for Industries at SAP SE; SAP’s Global Innovation Evangelist, Timo Elliott; Dr Uwe Grigoleit, Head of Global SAP Customer Evolution, Center of Excellence; Dr Oliver Gutzeit, Vice-President – Experience Technology at SAP; and Wassilios Lolas, Global Vice-President, Center of Excellence, SAP Signavio – SAP SE.

“With top industry experts scheduled to speak, attendees can expect to learn about cutting-edge SAP technologies and strategies for driving growth and profitability,” Mathebula continues. “Our online SAPHILA delegates will also be able to attend break-out sessions within eight different content streams – from Platform & Tech, Transformation (S/4) and Human Experience Management (HXM), to The Future, Next-Gen and more. These slots will feature local real-life customer testimonials, panel discussions, technology and innovation updates and more.

“Aside from being a content-rich event, SAPHILA 2023 additionally provides opportunities for collaboration, and this will be no different for our virtual attendees who will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions and live surveys and engage in lively discussions.

“And while they may not be able to visit the physical partner exhibition, online delegates will still be able to enjoy full access to the SAPHILA 2023 virtual expo centre, where they’ll find online booths for all of our exhibitors and will have the chance to network with booth sponsors, as well as to interact with speakers and take surveys in real-time.”

The first view of the SAPHILA 2023 agenda is now live and can be explored by visiting https://saphila2023.com/agenda/. The call for papers, including client success stories, is now closed and the final agenda will be available by 10 May 2023.

Proceedings over the two-day conference will be guided by veteran South African journalist, actor, voice artist and TV presenter, Bongani Bingwa, best known for his work on local current affairs show Carte Blanche and as 702’s current Breakfast show host, alongside esteemed broadcast journalist and technophile Aki Anastasiou, who will be the virtual master of ceremonies (MC). Day one of SAPHILA 2023 will also feature a keynote presentation from local business authority and disruptor Vusi Thembekwayo.

Branded SAPHILA merchandise will be on sale prior to the conference and can be booked for collection at Sun City via the website: www.saphila2023.com.

For more information on available sponsorship opportunities for the conference, please e-mail sponsorships@SAPHILA2023.com, or for assistance with general event information and bookings, please send a message to info@SAPHILA2023.com.