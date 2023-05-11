Huawei unboxes new line-up for MEA market

The Huawei Mate X3 foldable smartphone.

Huawei Consumer Business Group last night introduced new flagship devices for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market at an event held in Dubai.

Among the products launched are the Huawei P60 Pro smartphone, Mate X3 foldable smartphone, FreeBuds 5, Watch Ultimate, MatePad 11-inch 2023, as well as MateBook X Pro and MateBook D 14.

Initially launched in China in March, followed by Europe this week, the devices will officially launch in the South African market next week.

“We have showcased a promising return with our back-to-back launches of flagship line-ups, including the Mate 50 Pro last year, and now the P60 Pro and Mate X3,” said Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group for MEA.

“Even though our road ahead is still full of challenges, our investment in innovation will not change, nor will our determination to continue developing the MEA markets.

“Huawei will never give up overseas markets and we remain committed to high-end global brand-building. With all these flagship devices available locally, we are keen to provide an intelligent user experience to our customers.”

In a statement, the Chinese firm says the P60 Pro caters to photography enthusiasts. Inspired by 18th-century French art, its Rococo Pearl colourway features a texture derived from natural mineral pearl powder.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate.

Huawei says it combined “modern manufacturing techniques with traditional artisanal methods to create a texture that is unique to every single piece of the Huawei P60 Pro”. It adds that the phone emphasises its photography with its “eye of light” camera module.

Equipped with the Ultra Lighting XMAGE camera system, with 48MP telephoto camera, users can zoom in on far away objects in low light and take pictures.

The phone has Kunlun Glass, designed to withstand the rigours of daily use, it notes.

“This glass has undergone a high-temperature nanocrystal growth process, giving it 10 times better drop-resistance. The Kunlun Glass, along with the IP68 water-resistance, ensures the longevity of the phone.”

The Huawei Mate X3 is a big-screen foldable smartphone.

According to the company, it is the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, with a thickness of 11.08mm while folded and 5.3mm while unfolded. It weighs 239g.

The Mate X3 achieves the weight reduction through ultra-light aluminium, as well as carbon fibre, it explains.