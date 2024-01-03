Top ICT tenders: New year opportunities

There's a raft of open government tenders to keep the ICT sector busy in the first month of 2024.

While the ICT sector largely operated on skeleton staff for the year-end break, National Treasury’s eTender portal remained active, with all levels of government continuing to post technology requirements.

The hardware sector, in particular, will be particularly pleased with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development advertising tenders for 2 014 laptops and 3 157 desktops to be deployed to different sites nationally, within a period of one year from date of Letter of Award.

The Road Accident Fund follows with a request for the rental of end-user equipment on a managed services basis for a period of five years. The organisation notes it is currently transitioning into a new operating model which will be dependent on end-user equipment.

“With the proposed hybrid model, it will be imperative for all employees to have efficient and effective end user equipment (EUE). End User Computing seeks to employ the services of an external ICT service provider/s with the capability to service a national footprint to provide rental of EUE and support on SLA for a period of five (5) years,” it says.

The RAF estimates it will require 3 293 laptops, desktops and mini PCs and 2 740 peripherals in the way of monitors and both wired and wireless keyboards and mice.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The South African Maritime Safety Authority wishes to appoint panels of service providers in various coastal regions to provide its maritime special projects with navigation and communication systems services. The panels are envisioned for the ports of Cape Town, Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth.

The State Information Technology Agency is advertising for the renewal of its NetScout-NGN maintenance and support contract for a period of three years. These services will be required at 11 locations across the country.



The South African National Biodiversity Institute is looking for a service provider to implement, maintain and support a membership management system for five years for all national botanical and zoological gardens. This system is intended to increase income generated from gardens as well as to broaden garden access to groups which had previously not enjoyed access to its facilities, the institute says.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa wishes to appoint a service provider to upgrade its JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.2.0.2 system to the latest version. In addition, the successful bidder will be required to upgrade the underlying Oracle Linux operating system to the latest JDE-supported version at the time of the project commencing.

The regulator also wishes to appoint a panel of up to 15 service providers to assist it with the calibration, assessment and repair of its electronic communication test and measurement equipment across all its regional offices for a period of three years. The equipment includes, among others, spectrum analysers, microwave analysers, radio communication test sets, power meters and receivers from various manufacturers.

The Western Cape Department of Education is looking for a service provider to conduct a data quality audit on the education management information system (EMIS) in 91 schools. The audit is one of the key priorities to ensure data integrity, and provincial education departments are required to conduct this audit at least once in three years to evaluate the data collection process and determine the accuracy of data collected.

Transnet closes the issue with a request for information on the implementation of an integrated travel management system. The entity notes that travel management is an essential capability for its employees to be effective as it is operationally active in all parts of South Africa, as well as Africa.

New tenders

South African Maritime Safety Authority

The authority wishes to appoint panels of service providers (suppliers) in various regions to provide its maritime special projects with navigation and communication systems services for a period not exceeding 31 October 2026 on behalf of the Marine Living Resources Fund.

Tender numbers:

Cape Town - SAMSA/090/2023/24

Port Elizabeth - SAMSA/092/2023/24

Durban - SAMSA/091/2023/24

East London - SAMSA/093/2023/24

Information: Ivor Morena Mothoane, Tel: 012 366 2600, E-mail: imothoane@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 31 January 2023

Tags: Telecommunications, GPS, Hardware, Computing, Telephony, VDR, Satellite, Services

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal of NetScout-NGN maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2838-2023

Information: Mandla Nhlabathi, Tel: 012 482 2030, E-mail: mandla.nhlabathi@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Jan 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Software, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

South African National Biodiversity Institute

SANBI is looking for a service provider to implement, maintain and support a membership management system for five years for all national botanical and zoological gardens.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SANBI G501/2023

Information: Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Tel: 082 782 7143, E-mail: n.mpulo@sanbi.org.za.

Closing date: 22 Jan 2024

­Tags: Software, Membership management, Services, Support and maintenance

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA wishes to appoint a service provider to upgrade its JDE system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 Jan – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ICASA 13/2023

Information: Bid Administration office, Tel: 012 568 3629, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 30 Jan 2024

­Tags: Software, Human capital management, Linux

The regulator also wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to assist it with the calibration, assessment and repair of its electronic communication tests equipment across all its regional offices for a period of thirty-six (36) months an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2022.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 Jan –Link.

Tender no :ICASA 29/2023

Information: Bid Administration office, Tel: 012 568 3810, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 29 Jan 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Education, Western Cape

A service provider is sought to conduct an education management information system (EMIS) data quality audit in 91 schools of the Western Cape Education Department and compile reports with findings and recommendations.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jan

Tender no: B/WCED 3122/23

Information: Analisa Gana, Tel: 021 467 2715, E-mail: Analisa.Gana@westerncape.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Feb 2024

­Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Data quality, Data audit

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

The department wishes to appoint a service provider for the procurement of 2014 laptops nationally on SITA transversal contract RFB 740/2020.

Tender no: RFQ 03 2023 - RFB 740/2020

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 315 1187, E-mail: Sourcing@justice.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Jan 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Computing

The department also wants to procure 3157 desktops nationally on SITA transversal contract RFB 740/2020.

Tender no: RFQ 04 2023 - RFB 740/2020

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 315 1187, E-mail: Sourcing@justice.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jan 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Computing

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint service providers for the rental of end user equipment on a managed services basis for a period of five (5) years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Jan

Tender no: RAF/2023/2023

Information: Monare Mashego, Tel: 012 649 2190, E-mail: monarem@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Feb 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Computing, Services, Managed services, Professional services, Peripherals

Request for information

Transnet SOC Ltd

The organisation requires information which will enable it to implement an integrated travel management system.

Tender no: TCC/2023/09/0001/41914/RFI

Information: Lerato Ramoyada, Tel: 011 308 2108, E-mail: lerato.ramoyada@transnet.net.

Closing date: 29 Feb 2024

­Tags: Software, Travel management