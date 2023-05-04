No immediate plans for permanent BBI CEO

The role of Broadband Infraco (BBI) CEO will not be filled on a permanent basis, until such time the entity completes its future organisational structure.

This is according to a Parliamentary reply to IFP MP Zandile Majozi’s question about the appointment process of a permanent CEO at the state-owned wholesale broadband provider.

In November, BBI appointed its CTO Gift Zowa as acting CEO, following the end of term of Andrew Matseke.

Responding to Majozi, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), BBI’sshareholder department, says the position is filled on a short-term contract basis with the approval of the minister.

“There is no deadline set for the appointment of the permanent CEO because the future organisational structure of BBI post the acquisition of BBI by Sentech will dictate what happens to the CEO position.”

Government is in the process of merging BBI and signal distributor Sentech, which will result in the establishment of the State Digital Infrastructure Company.

This state-owned digital infrastructure company, according to the DCDT, will have capabilities for backhaul fibre, as well as access infrastructure.

Further, it’s aimed at consolidating the fibre assets of state-owned entities, some of which are currently owned through agencies that include Transnet, PRASA and the National Roads Agency.

The department previously revealed that a process that would potentially see Sentech acquire BBI was on the table. This, as government aims to fast-track the process of having one state digital infrastructure organisation.