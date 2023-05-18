What is software-defined infrastructure? In the shift to software-defined infrastructure, hardware remains on-premises but the intelligence is based in the cloud, centralising control and compliance.

Simply put, software-defined infrastructure (SDI) is about using software to control and drive hardware.

Because cloud-based workloads demand greater availability, scale and performance across your organisation’s infrastructure, the traditional hub-and-spoke model – with core data centres and applications linked to branches, warehouses, logistics operations and more – is giving way to SDI. Hardware now remains on-premises while the management platform or controller that drives change, delivers simplicity and enables agility is based in the cloud.

Increasingly, software controls both on-premises and cloud networking architecture, using APIs, AI and advanced analytics to deliver agility and availability along with centralised orchestration and standardisation to enforce policies and governance.

SDI controllers or cloud-based management platforms simplify and consolidate operational management, while centralised control mitigates the risk of human error and provides greater visibility of what’s happening across your infrastructure.

Why organisations are transitioning to SDI

The drivers for deploying SDI include improving business agility by responding to changes in a timely manner, enabling faster and more reliable application and service deployment and improving the efficiency of IT operations.

With SDI, you can use orchestration and standardisation to drive initial device configuration and ensure consistent policy-based provisioning. You can also better manage the availability and security of your infrastructure day to day: API-level integrations generate advanced analytics used for predictive insights, including proactive security notifications.

In short, by deploying SDI, you gain the benefits of a cloud-ready infrastructure with the scalability, performance and resilience you need to support secure, high-quality user and customer experiences.

However, managing the transition from hardware-centric to SDI is critical to a successful digital transformation. The shift adds complexity to software asset management and can negatively affect life cycle value and return on investment (ROI) if licensing is not well managed.

Organisations may also have the added complexity of operating hybrid infrastructures with a mix of legacy and software-defined assets while still supporting application availability and business continuity. This mix of technologies requires a new approach to IT operations.

How SDI compares with the traditional approach

The change in emphasis from traditional hardware to dynamic, software-driven infrastructure control is summarised as follows:

We have seen this transition in our own support services, which have underpinned asset availability for multivendor hardware for more than 30 years. Now, we have extended this capability with life cycle services to optimise the performance and ROI in software-driven infrastructure hardware.

NTT's Services Platform aggregates multiple data sources to provide one source of insight, making it simpler and less risky to manage multiple licence types along with associated and legacy hardware. As a result, our clients gain visibility and control that simplifies operational support through data-driven insights for improved technology adoption and software life cycle value.

Traditionally, infrastructure management has relied on manual processes. Hardware components such as networking, data centres and security devices have required physical, on-premises configuration and maintenance. Also, IT teams need specialised knowledge to manage and maintain a variety of complex and increasingly outdated kit.

Given that each piece of hardware has to be set up and configured separately, it’s a time-consuming and – given human fallibility – error-prone process.

Five main benefits of SDI

Here are five ways in which SDI can benefit your organisation:

Scalability: Want to expand or contract your infrastructure? You’ll find SDI more easily scalable and agile than traditional hardware. The ability to remotely provision and configure new technologies is ideal when you need to adapt to dynamic business demands.

Want to expand or contract your infrastructure? You’ll find SDI more easily scalable and agile than traditional hardware. The ability to remotely provision and configure new technologies is ideal when you need to adapt to dynamic business demands. Speed: A software-defined approach also enables the automation of operational processes. You’ll benefit from efficiency in terms of both initial deployment and provisioning, and you’ll be able to ensure software version compliance and enforce infrastructure policies centrally.

A software-defined approach also enables the automation of operational processes. You’ll benefit from efficiency in terms of both initial deployment and provisioning, and you’ll be able to ensure software version compliance and enforce infrastructure policies centrally. Simplification: Managing multiple technologies becomes less complex when you use APIs to gain the benefits of advanced analytics. This is the approach we’ve taken with our Services Portal, to help our clients manage their multi-technology, multi-vendor infrastructures.

Managing multiple technologies becomes less complex when you use APIs to gain the benefits of advanced analytics. This is the approach we’ve taken with our Services Portal, to help our clients manage their multi-technology, multi-vendor infrastructures. Spending: Functionality is one thing; finance is another. In our experience, consolidating subscription software investments into enterprise agreements typically realises savings of more than 30% for our clients. Also, insights into licence management insights lessen your financial risk of non-compliance while ensuring efficient usage and giving full visibility of licence entitlements.

Functionality is one thing; finance is another. In our experience, consolidating subscription software investments into enterprise agreements typically realises savings of more than 30% for our clients. Also, insights into licence management insights lessen your financial risk of non-compliance while ensuring efficient usage and giving full visibility of licence entitlements. Security: Any system is only as good as its weakest link. SDI can be considered more secure than legacy hardware because of its ability to harness data, centralised control and platform automation to reduce the risk of human error. Then, advanced analytics, predictive insights and security notifications make proactive intervention easier and faster.

SDI and automation

As noted, automation plays a key role in the success of your SDI. It allows you to use orchestration and standardisation tools to streamline and simplify your infrastructure management processes.

Apart from the initial configuration and deployment of machines and applications, you can also automatically monitor your infrastructure’s performance and ability to support business continuity. Predictive insights and security notifications will enable you to deal proactively with current or potential issues.

You also benefit in other ways – from automated backups and data recovery, for example, and from better security and disaster-planning functionality.

These aspects can all be managed in-house or with the help of an SDI service provider.

SDI works for on-premises and cloud

SDI is an essential part of a successful cloud-first strategy because it gives you the agility and scalability required to support cloud-based workloads and provide application availability to all users, regardless of their location or device.

Software-defined data centre technologies – including storage and computing – underpin private and public cloud environments. Whether you’re following a single, hybrid or multicloud approach, the technology still needs to be software-driven to deliver the full value of cloud.

Network services have also been transformed by software-defined technologies. With the capability to virtualise network functions such as security and IP addressing, the managed software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) delivers the end-to-end connectivity and application delivery essential to the success of digital business strategies.

At NTT, our resources and services support the infrastructure modernisation ambitions of clients across geographies and sectors. We can design and deploy technology solutions from the edge to the cloud to maximise the value of legacy assets and accelerate the time to value for new software-defined investments.

Depending on your business strategy and your in-house capabilities, you can choose between a fully managed service or supported infrastructure.