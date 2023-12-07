Hybrid payments the norm as cash holds firm

Despite increased uptake of digital banking, cash is still the most dominant payment type in SA.

Despite the steady shift towards digital banking, South Africa – like some of its African counterparts – can’t drive financial inclusion with digital alone.

So says Chipo Mushwana, executive of emerging innovation at Nedbank Retail, in an interview with ITWeb. Mushwana spoke about the evolution of payments and what lies ahead.

Even though SA has a largely banked population (84%), cash remains the most dominant payment type, both in the country and on the continent.

PwC Strategy’s Payments and Open Banking Survey 2022 shows the heaviest cash users in the country to be youth aged 18 to 25. This, says the study, highlights the lack of varied digital payment acceptance mediums and infrastructure across the country.

Mushwana points out the payment ecosystem is still hybrid, and therefore can’t go completely digital just yet. “We’re just not geared for that as South Africa, even Africa as a continent.”

She further explains that even digital banks have identified the need for an ATM network because their clientele wants something like that. “They [digital banks] realise down the line that we need a place where people can go, we need a call centre number, etc.

“That’s why you’ll find they end up having call centre numbers because someone needs to call and say ‘my card is blocked…I’m stuck and can’t unblock it through the app’.

“These are the things that are really material – when you need it, you need it. It’s not like it will always be needed, but must be available when needed.”

Digital-only banks − or ‘neo banks’ as they are also known − are increasingly becoming popular in South Africa, due to their approach of delivering innovative solutions at scale without the frictional processes of traditional retail banks.

Over the last few years, the country’s retail banking industry has been revolutionised by the rise of digital-only banks, with the launch of TymeBank, Discovery Bank and Bank Zero.

In September 2022, Be Mobile Africa became the latest digital bank to descend on the South African market to take on the incumbents.

Mushwana says it’s difficult to estimate how long it will likely take to go completely digital, as there are certain enablers that need to be in place first.

“We need to ensure the full payments value chain is digitised. For instance, if you are visiting family in the outskirts of Limpopo and you cannot find a POS [point-of-sale] machine at every store or spaza shop, what are you then forced to do? You are forced to get cash.

“It’s not because the digital mechanisms are not there – the card, banking app, or any of the other payment devices – it’s the value chain that’s unavailable for you to exercise your ability to pay with that digital mechanism.

“We need to get those basics in place. If we’re going to digitise, we need to determine what financial inclusion means. It means everybody is able to participate within the financial services system on an equal footing; right now, we don’t have that. Besides that value chain being digitised, the infrastructure is just not available.

“We’re currently going through load-shedding and we see how this is impacting businesses. Think about the small businesses that are unable to keep their machines online to access digital payments.

“Even before we had the issue of load-shedding, there was the issue around the cost of data. In South Africa, it’s really expensive. Some of these inhibiting factors are what would play against us, in terms of accelerating our ability to digitise payments.”

The Nedbank exec notes trust is another important area in the payments value chain. “This means you must trust that I’ve paid you the right amount that is due to you, and you’ll need to trust that whatever mechanism used to collect the payment is accessible.

“These are things that are extremely meaningful in the digital payment ecosystem that we need to be cognisant of.”