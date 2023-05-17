ServiceNow unveils transformative innovations at Knowledge 2023 Significant expansions to the Now Platform offer customers new, faster and more efficient ways to work.

• New Finance and Supply Chain Workflows use AI, ML and RPA to automate procurement, accounts payable and other critical processes for increased speed and value.

• Innovative generative AI solutions build on ServiceNow’s extensive AI functionality, driving new levels of automation for higher productivity, massive efficiency gains and faster ROI.

• Employee Growth and Development solution will use AI-powered skills intelligence to propel talent transformation, close talent gaps and improve the employee experience.

• Industry-first ServiceNow Cloud Observability solution helps organisations manage the growing scale and complexity of cloud infrastructure.

• New ServiceNow.org initiative digitally transforms non-profits’ critical work with speed, simplicity and efficiency on the Now Platform.

• RiseUp with ServiceNow expands curriculum to include partner courses.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), which positions itself as the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced significant expansions to the Now Platform’s capabilities, offering businesses new, faster and more efficient ways to work.

Key innovations include new Finance and Supply Chain Workflows to automate critical business processes; generative AI solutions that build on ServiceNow’s already extensive AI functionality; an AI-powered solution for employee growth and skills development; and the industry’s first end-to-end observability solution for cloud applications. Additionally, ServiceNow announced a new offering to digitally transform the critical work of non-profit organisations and new RiseUp with ServiceNow partner courses to build on the goal of skilling one million individuals on the platform by the end of 2024.

These powerful innovations meet the digital needs of businesses – targeting growth while boosting cost efficiency; investing in technology while advancing talent development; and increasing productivity without slowing innovation – and extend the reach of the Now Platform across new personas and industries.

“There is an app for everything, but no one wants every app. CEOs need a single platform that can orchestrate the entire technology value chain to drive faster business outcomes,” said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. “Knowledge is the place where our customers and partners realise how they can address the biggest challenges facing their businesses today. As the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation, ServiceNow is meeting people where they engage with fully automated solutions to build great experiences in a new generation of cloud software.”

By 2026, IDC estimates that 40% of the total revenue for the G2000 organisations will be generated by digital products, services and experiences[1] and it is estimated that AI will add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.[2] As enterprises modernise, they need proven platforms to bring together multicloud environments and orchestrate siloed parts into the digital whole. ServiceNow is meeting these needs, unveiling new automation and AI capabilities to help businesses simplify complexity across the enterprise, boost productivity and unlock new value all on a single platform.

New Finance and Supply Chain Workflows uses AI, machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) to help organisations modernise mission-critical processes like procurement, accounts payable and supplier management through cross-enterprise digital workflows. This entirely new workflow marks a major expansion of the ServiceNow portfolio with solutions that connect existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and harness AI to turn insights into action, so customers can move faster and realise more value from their technology investments.

New generative AI solutions for the Now Platform expand ServiceNow's extensive AI functionality with built-in capabilities that apply the power of generative AI to enterprise applications for fast, more intelligent workflow automation. These solutions are enabled through an expanded ServiceNow and Microsoft strategic partnership. New capabilities include:

expand ServiceNow’s extensive AI functionality with built-in capabilities that apply the power of generative AI to enterprise applications for fast, more intelligent workflow automation. These solutions are enabled through an expanded ServiceNow and Microsoft strategic partnership. New capabilities include: ServiceNow Generative AI Controller , allowing organisations to easily connect ServiceNow instances to OpenAI and Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

Now Assist for Search, bringing the power of generative AI to Portal Search, Next Experience or Virtual Agent.

ServiceNow Cloud Observability introduces new capabilities to help site reliability engineering teams better manage the growing scale and complexity of cloud infrastructure by bringing Lightstep’s observability metrics, tracing and logging together on a single solution purpose-built to connect insights and actions across all the tools, people and processes involved.

Leading global research firm Pearson partnered with ServiceNow to determine the impact of AI on the talent landscape and which skills will be in high demand in 2027. The results revealed that the most human-like of competencies – communication, collaboration, innovation – will be the most desired and transferable traits for emerging technical roles in the next few years. Further, these skills can be transferred from positions potentially impacted by AI into emerging tech roles.

To address the rapidly evolving skills needed to power digital business, ServiceNow is announcing new AI-powered talent transformation solutions as well as continued investments and partnerships in re-training and skilling to meet the needs of the workforce of the future.

New employee growth and development will use AI to help organisations build a scalable skills strategy to propel talent transformation, close talent gaps and better understand the strengths of their workforce. Employee growth and development will connect disparate learning and development systems on a single platform. It will guide employees and their managers through career plans, development goals and learning resources seamlessly, resulting in higher performing teams and a more engaged and productive workforce.

will use AI to help organisations build a scalable skills strategy to propel talent transformation, close talent gaps and better understand the strengths of their workforce. Employee growth and development will connect disparate learning and development systems on a single platform. It will guide employees and their managers through career plans, development goals and learning resources seamlessly, resulting in higher performing teams and a more engaged and productive workforce. RiseUp with ServiceNow enhances the programme with expanded training curriculum to include partner courses. Microsoft courses will be the first to be included and benefits individuals with broader education on two of the largest platforms in use today – and expands the skills ecosystem from which organisations can find and hire talent to excel on both platforms.

Doing better business allows organisations to do more good. Just like the for-profit space, digital transformation for non-profit organisations is not merely “a nice to have”, but a “need to have” to effect change. The right technology can improve efficiency and effectiveness – and counter a dynamic operating environment to ensure non-profits’ resources are used where they are needed most.

ServiceNow.org brings the transformational capacity of technology to non-profit organisations so they can drive greater impact. Whether non-profits need increased efficiency and productivity, cost take-out or even operational innovation, ServiceNow.org can help with technology, employee and customer experiences, as well as low-code app development, to enable disaster deployment, refugee resettlement, volunteer and member management, resource management (physical and cash), research trials and so much more.

