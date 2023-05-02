Dynamic DNA confirms MICT SETA Workplace Skills Plan submission extension to 31 May 2023

Workplace Skills Plan/Annual Training Report/Pivotal Reporting extension: Companies now have until 31 May 2023 to submit their annual Workplace Skills Plan/Annual Training Report.

This extension was granted by the MICT SETA board due to the delay of the new Learner Management System, a software application for the administration, reporting, automation and delivery of educational courses and training/development programmes and materials.

The MICT SETA granted the extension to allow for the completion of user training of skills development facilitators on how to use the new LMS system, to ensure the accurate submission of the WSP, ATR and Pivotal report documents.

By submitting an Annual Workplace Skills Plan (WSP) and an Annual Training Report (ATR), companies can qualify for various skills development incentives. These include qualifying to claim back 20% of your company’s Skills Development Levy (SDL), identifying specific skills gaps within your company, applying for a discretionary grant to address pre-identified scarce skills shortages and maximising your B-BBEE points for skills development. According to the Skills Development Act, all registered employers with an annual payroll exceeding R500 000 are required to pay a Skills Development Levy and submit a Workplace Skills Plan and an Annual Training Report.

Dynamic Technologies group company Dynamic DNA has the skills and expertise to help businesses compile and submit Workplace Skills Plans and Annual Training Reports to the MICT SETA or any other SETA. Dynamic DNA can also assist training companies with the process of successfully submitting WSPs and ATRs and knowing their levies.

A Workplace Skills Plan reflects the training plan of an employer and must be submitted annually. According to the MICT SETA (https://www.mict.org.za/), it covers the period from 1 April to 31 March in any particular year and “defines the training programmes that are required to meet and deliver those skills and the staff that will be targeted for training”.