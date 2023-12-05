Top ICT tenders: Sanral looks to tech

Sanral seeks database support and services, and network managed services.

The year-end rush is in full force on National Treasury’s eTender Portal, as all spheres of government look to post outstanding requirements.

For the ICT sector, many tenders allow for submissions in 2024, but some still hope to receive a response before the traditional December break. One such organisation is the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), which last week posted three tenders with a closing date of 14 December.

In the first advertisement, the agency says it is looking for “reputable” service providers that have experience in providing general network management services through the application of Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) service management practices.

In the documentation, Sanral notes it is looking for a ‘one-stop shop’ network management service or managed services, and the successful bidder will be required to provide network maintenance and support, network cabling and supply, WiFi solution installation and configuration, configuration and installation of LAN switches.

The second advertisement calls for database support and services. The agency explains it requires expert DBA services to provide routine tasks, such as patching, backups, configuration and installation of current and future database instances. Other support tasks should be tailored to its unique database environment, including customised deployment procedures, refresh methodologies, failover and replication routines that require focused attention beyond rudimentary knowledge application.

For its final tender, Sanral explains there is a drive to consolidate infrastructure across multiple departments and roll all functionalities into a single multi-tenant hosted platform, which drives the need for a national data centre strategy.

“The service being solicited through this RFP will comprise an active-active always available and scalable environment from first/second tier internet service providers. The infrastructure will be multi-tenant and multi-tiered on network, application and storage across all data centres.

“These data centres are required to receive external (public) connections from any of the three proposed data centres and will include autonomous failover from any data centre, while providing uninterruptable backend services for all its tenants with an uptime of 99% availability,” it says.

As such, Sanral says it is soliciting proposals for the direct internet service and the solution from first tier providers, while second tier providers will be considered if they can demonstrate they have the ability to meet the minimum requirements included in the RFP for internet services from the data centre locations captured in specifications.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality wishes to procure internal audit software, with MSCOA processes configuration, licensing, maintenance and support. The metro notes its audit and risk assurance services unit has traditionally followed manual audit processes; however, with increased workload, the department has identified significant challenges, such as audit inefficiencies, errors, unreliable reporting, redundant efforts, inflated costs and data inaccuracies.

In a second tender, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) metro is searching for a company or internet service provider for its public WiFi initiative. It notes the ongoing project features a 1Gbps internet connection, which is shared among the public WiFi and library services. The current agreement is set to expire on 30 March 2024.



The Department of Public Works requests OEM-accredited bidders to provide maintenance and support services for its ICT backup and recovery system. The service has been implemented in all data centres across the country and the current maintenance and support contract will come to an end in February 2024.



Gauteng’s Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs is calling for the design, development and implementation of an automated spatial transformation appraisal mechanism/system to support the provincial capital budget process. The department notes that while the need for spatial transformation in Gauteng remains indisputable, the strategic direction of government resources to facilitate optimal spatial transformation need to be appropriately rationalised.

The State Information Technology Agency is advertising for the procurement of switches on behalf of the KZN Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. The agency notes the current network switch infrastructure needs to be replaced since it is aging and daily deteriorating due to reached life span, causing downtime and affecting service delivery.



The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) seeks to appoint a suitably qualified service provider to supply, install, configure and maintain an infrastructure and application performance monitoring solution. It must be supplied with support and maintenance for three years. The IEC notes it is increasingly using digital assets; however, the use of these technology solutions also means its ICT platform must be available and reliable, so as to provide users with adequate response times. The desired solution will provide proactive, end-to-end infrastructure and application monitoring and reporting capabilities that will help identify bottlenecks, faults and areas of poor performance.

South African Airways (SAA) closes the issue with an invitation for bidders to supply a suitable end-to-end user-friendly customer loyalty system fully oriented to support, maintain and manage the SAA Customer Loyalty Programme. The company notes the system should include innovative features that allow it to accurately maintain information, keep member activities and provide all the functions a member expects to find on the SAA Loyalty website.

New tenders

Sanral

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for local area network management services for five years.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL: HO 1013/58000/2023/07R

Information: Tel: 012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO12@Sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

­Tags: Hardware, networking, services, support, maintenance

Sanral is also looking for a service provider to provide database support and services for three years.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL HO 1013/58000/2023/02RR

Information: Tel: 012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO11@Sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

­Tags: Software, database, services, support, maintenance

A direct internet service provider is sought for corporate-grade internet breakout via fibre connectivity from data centre locations.

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL: 58000/1013/2022/01R

Information: Tel: 012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO12@Sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, internet breakout, fibre, internet service provider, ISP

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KZN metro wishes to procure internal audit software, with MSCOA processes configuration, licensing, maintenance and support for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 11 December

Tender no: 1i-24036

Information: Technical: Mazwi Shongwe, Tel: 031 322 2643. General: Mduduzi Mdletshe or Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: 031 322 1265/7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 February 2024

­Tags: Software, audit, software licensing, services, support, maintenance

Bids are also invited for the supply of internet services for public WiFi and library services over 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 December

Tender no: 1i-26611

Information: Technical: Sithembiso Njeke, Tel: 031 322 9602. General: Siphesihle Makhanya, Tel: 031 322 7189, E-mail: siphesihle.makhanya@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 February 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, WiFi, public WiFi, internet service provider, ISP

Department of Public Works

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for ICT backup and recovery system maintenance and support services for 36 months.

Tender no: H23/007GS

Information: Kgomotso Mabelebele, Tel: 012 406 2017, E-mail: Kgomotso.Mabelebele@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 23 January 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, backup, disaster recovery, services, support, maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng

The provincial department is calling for the design, development and implementation of an automated spatial transformation appraisal mechanism/system to support the provincial capital budget process.

Compulsory briefing: 7 December

Tender no: COGTA 17/2023

Information:Phumzile Malgas, Tel:010 345 0832; E-mail: phumzile.malgas@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 January 2024

Tags: Software, software development, automation

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the procurement of switches for the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, including installation and maintenance for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2826-2023

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: 021 442 8531, E-mail: athini.ndungane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 26 January 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, switches, services, support, maintenance

Electoral Commission

Bids are invited for IT operations and application performance monitoring tools.

Tender no: 0010509960

Information: Maphanga Libisi, Tel: 012 622 5700, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za.

Closing date: 18 January 2024

­Tags: Software, applications, performance monitoring

South African Airways

Potential service providers are invited to submit proposals/bids for a customer loyalty application.

Tender no: RFP: GSM038/2023

Information: Rubina Data, Tel: 011 978 2155, E-mail: RubinaData@flysaa.com.

Closing date: 30 January 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, application, customer loyalty