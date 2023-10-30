Zoom Fibre launches Zoom Flex – pay-as-you-go fibre solution

Keeping SA connected, no matter the budget.

Staying connected is no longer a certainty due to poor connections and dreaded power outages. Luckily, Zoom Fibre has been working on a solution to keep South Africa connected, no matter the budget.

Introducing Zoom Flex, a prepaid fibre solution that allows South Africans to pay for only what they need, tailoring their connectivity to their affordability and needs. With Zoom Flex, there’s no need to commit to costly long-term contracts that leaves customers feeling restricted and frustrated at the end of each month.

Unleash freedom, embrace flexibility, enjoy fibre your way

Zoom Flex is the solution South Africans have been in search of, with the dependency on connectivity and remote operations growing each day. Here’s why:

1. Personalised experience

Every user's internet consumption varies – be it a student attending online classes, a professional working remotely, or a family streaming movies over the weekend. Zoom Fibre acknowledges this diversity with Zoom Flex allowing users to tailor their connectivity based on actual needs rather than being confined to a one-size-fits-all plan.

2. Promotes digital inclusion

South Africa has diverse socio-economic demographics. Many regions might find long-term internet contracts burdensome or unfeasible. Zoom Flex bridges this gap, ensuring that even those in remote or underprivileged areas have an opportunity to access consistent and quality internet, fostering digital inclusion.

3. Flexibility and autonomy

Gone are the days of being tied down to year-long contracts or facing penalties for early termination. With prepaid solutions, users have the autonomy to switch plans, pause or even opt out based on their changing circumstances or preferences.

4. Rapid response to market dynamics

The digital landscape and user behaviours are continually evolving. Prepaid internet solutions like Zoom Flex allow providers to quickly introduce new packages, promotional offers or adjust pricing based on market dynamics, ensuring they remain competitive and responsive to user needs.

Stay connected with Zoom Flex

Embrace the freedom of flexibility with Zoom Flex and keep your home or business connected. Now, South Africans have the power to settle for a solution that aligns with their budget and needs.

Are you ready to level up? Give it a try here!