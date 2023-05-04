Datacentrix focuses on intelligent finance with its appointment as strategic GRGBanking partner

GRGBanking, innovative solutions provider founded in Guangzhou, China, in 1999, has named Datacentrix, hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, as its new local partner for South Africa.

GRGBanking provides holistic hardware and software products and solutions to the financial services market, including ATMs, VTMs (virtual teller machines), STMs (smart teller machines), cash recyclers, cash depositors, cash sorters and branch transformation solutions. The organisation also offers smart building, cyber security, smart safe and biometric solutions for this sector, as well as industrial transformation and upgrading for finance, transportation, security, smart retail and other industries.

Tony de Sousa.

Says Tony de Sousa, Datacentrix Managing Director: Technology: “Datacentrix is always on the lookout for new markets within which to extend our offering and we’re seeing an impressive emergence of digital transformation within Africa’s financial services market, as well as an ongoing requirement for physical infrastructure – like ATMs – across the continent.

“Datacentrix’s deep experience within the financial services arena, where we have maintained lengthy partnerships with many local organisations in this space, made our partnership with GRGBanking, as an authorised reseller and service provider, a natural next step for us.”

According to Wayne Qiu, Africa Regional Director at GRGBanking, the company was looking to appoint a new local partner and Datacentrix’s footprint within the finance sector and its dedication to building the relationship made for a strong start to this strategic collaboration.

“Datacentrix has made an intensive and serious investment in ensuring that it has the right technical skills in place, as well as building sales expertise and investing in the demo, test equipment and spares.

“We look forward to working together to bring greater focus to the intelligent finance business, driving innovation ever further within the African financial services sector,” he concludes.