Qlik buys Mozaic Data to bolster AI-driven data management

Qlik will integrate Mozaic’s tools into its data management platform.

US-based analytics and data integration vendor Qlik last month announced the acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) data management startup, Mozaic Data, for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement, Qlik says the deal is a strategic move aimed at streamlining data handling for businesses.



Mozaic, a data-as-a-products startup still in beta testing stage, has developed Data Product Experience Platform, an AI-driven tool that distributes data management across the organisation. It ensures data products are made available to everyone within the organisation rather than centralising data management with data experts.

Qlik will integrate Mozaic’s tools into its data management platform, enabling customers to take a decentralised approach to data management and treat their data as a product.

These data products can be discovered through a data product marketplace, and accessed through a broad range of consumption patterns, enabling diverse business use cases.

Sharad Kumar, founder of Mozaic, joins Qlik as the regional head of data integration and quality.

The integration of Mozaic's and Qlik's technologies is expected to expedite data deployment and utilisation across enterprises, particularly on cloud platforms like Amazon Redshift, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Fabric, and Snowflake.

In 2023, Qlik also acquired data quality platform provider Talend to broaden its arsenal of data tools.