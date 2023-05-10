SecurityHQ named Frost Radar leader in Frost and Sullivan’s 2023 Americas MPSS report By Eleanor Barlow, Content Manager at SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ, which positions itself as a leading global managed security services provider (MSSP), is delighted to announce its inclusion in the latest Frost Radar Americas Managed & Professional Security Services Market, 2023. This report, released by Frost & Sullivan, provides a benchmarking system to highlight and compare leading cyber security companies, their innovative methodologies and to spark companies into action.

The report assesses and highlights cyber security companies leading the way throughout the US.

"SecurityHQ allows its customers extreme flexibility with a pay-as-you-grow pricing model, which further cements its customer-centric approach. SecurityHQ understands that most customers are in the middle of their digital transformation journeys and need help in securing their changing environments. Such flexibility will provide SecurityHQ with many growth opportunities and its customers with a way to grow their businesses without compromising the security of their critical assets," says Lucas Ferreyra, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost Radar Americas Managed & Professional Security Services Market, 2023

"SecurityHQ demonstrates a keen understanding of the latest trends and the most important technologies in the managed services market, stemming from its global presence and experience of partnering with cyber security customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and, more recently, North America. Such understanding is apparent in the breadth and relevance of its offering, including MDR, DFIR, Vulnerability Management, Red Team engagements and Penetration Testing," says Ferreyra.

SecurityHQ has been operating in the United States for many years and, due to its exponential growth, recently opened a new SOC based in New York.

"We have invested heavily in additional technology and people, with supplementary cyber security capabilities, cyber security managers, analysts, upgraded platforms and scalability, to ensure we deliver for our US customers," says Feras Tappuni, CEO at SecurityHQ.

Download the SecurityHQ profile, Frost Radar Americas Managed and Professional Security Services, 2023.

