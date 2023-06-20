Pure Storage delivers largest performance, efficiency, security advancements with next-generation FlashArray //X and //C New FlashArray models deliver up to 40% higher performance, 30% more inline compression to stretch storage capacity and new ransomware protection capabilities delivered entirely via non-disruptive upgrade.

Today at Pure//Accelerate, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), which positions itself as the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, announced the release of the next-generation FlashArray//X and //C R4 models. The new FlashArray models deliver global enterprises with the data agility, performance, security and cost savings needed to seamlessly and economically scale business operations with the most efficient storage product line in the industry.

Industry significance

The combination of data growth, changes in application types, new technologies and the need to move faster drive a critical need for agility, yet organisations continue to face pressure to get more done with less energy, less time and reduced costs.

However, today’s fragmented and siloed storage solutions, coupled with stagnant IT budgets and countless manual, inflexible operations, continue to result in increased opex costs, while the rapid growth of data causes existing storage platforms to reach capacity and management limits too quickly.

The next-generation FlashArray //X and //C supports the industry’s agile storage needs by pioneering the industry’s leading all-flash platform that uniquely integrates hardware with a unified PurityOS software architecture across all products.

News highlights

With a massive leap forward in performance and scale, FlashArray continues to lead the storage industry, powering the most demanding applications and business-critical workloads while reducing their overall management costs by up to 74%. Pure’s Evergreen //Forever subscribers can take advantage of the massive performance and efficiency gains at no additional cost and completely non-disruptively.

With the latest FlashArray //X and //C R4 models, customers get:

Up to 40% performance boost: The latest R4 models drive up to a 40% performance boost, over 80% increased memory speeds to support greater workload consolidation and a 30% inline compression boost to stretch storage capacity further. Built on PCIe Gen4 technology and using the latest Intel Xeon chipset and DDR5 DRAM, FlashArray//X and //C R4 gives customers more power to support more workloads with up to 74% TCO savings.

More choices for business-critical workloads: By expanding its FlashArray//C line with FlashArray//C90, Pure Storage enables more customer choices for business-critical workloads and data where sub 2m second latency is not required, making it the perfect platform for operational databases, workload consolidation, BCDR and file workloads, including VMware, PACs and file stores.

Industry’s l argest flash drives: FlashArray//C will include the upcoming release of 75TB QLC DirectFlash Modules with built-in non-volatile RAM (DFMDs), while FlashArray//X will include 36TB TLC DFMDs. These DFMDs deliver 1.5PB per 3RU, a 106% improvement in density per rack unit. DFMDs, first introduced with FlashArray//XL, reduce rack space requirements and enable even more scale with capacity and improved NVRAM throughput. DirectFlash provides 20x greater reliability and drives over 4x more energy efficiency compared to competing all-flash arrays.

FlashArray//C will include the upcoming release of 75TB QLC DirectFlash Modules with built-in non-volatile RAM (DFMDs), while FlashArray//X will include 36TB TLC DFMDs. These DFMDs deliver 1.5PB per 3RU, a 106% improvement in density per rack unit. DFMDs, first introduced with FlashArray//XL, reduce rack space requirements and enable even more scale with capacity and improved NVRAM throughput. DirectFlash provides 20x greater reliability and drives over 4x more energy efficiency compared to competing all-flash arrays. Continuous innovation, without extra cost or disruption : Pure customers can take advantage of the R4 upgrades at no cost via a completely non-disruptive, no-downtime upgrade through Pure’s patented Evergreen architecture and subscription offering. Evergreen//Flex uniquely adds how hardware components and controllers can be re-used across the family. Pure Storage pioneered the notion of non-disruptive upgrades via a subscription to continuous innovation and has since upgraded more than 30 000 active storage arrays.

: Pure customers can take advantage of the R4 upgrades at no cost via a completely non-disruptive, no-downtime upgrade through Pure’s patented Evergreen architecture and subscription offering. Evergreen//Flex uniquely adds how hardware components and controllers can be re-used across the family. Pure Storage pioneered the notion of non-disruptive upgrades via a subscription to continuous innovation and has since upgraded more than 30 000 active storage arrays. Improved data protection: FlashArray Auto-on SafeMode has been extended to new volumes on existing arrays, including a new default snapshot schedule and snapshot protection for up to 30 days. This gives customers ultimate protection for all data, with no additional effort, while still providing granular controls as needed.

Executive Insight: