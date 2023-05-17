Low-code, no-code will speed up digital transformation in public sector

Gautam Nimmagadda, CEO, Navayuga Infotech.

India-based multinational software development company Navayuga Infotech has introduced Quixy to the South African enterprise and public sector markets. Quixy is a no-code platform that enables anyone to develop software, build applications and run workflows across enhanced ERP systems.

The platform is targeted at the enterprise and public sector markets which continue to struggle with legacy systems that are not flexible or agile, and stifle innovation.

Enterprise business leaders and operators in the public sector now have the means to develop apps and software in-house and rapidly, without the need for coding skills or extra infrastructure.

At the launch of Quixy in Johannesburg last week, representatives from Navayuga and South Africa’s public sector, including Transnet, agreed the pace of service delivery within the public sector is impacted by reliance on cumbersome and siloed systems.

These systems are not designed to handle the volume of data flow and non-negotiable demand for flexibility, agility and automation – the hallmarks of digital transformation.

Hema Chetty, group chief digital officer, Transnet SOC, said digital transformation is necessary to improve lives, to improve productivity and also safeguard employee wellbeing.

The focus must be on ensuring ecosystems work well and that while thousands of data sources are being utilised, the KPIs are to save costs, do things quicker and better,but with a more reliable outcome.

Chetty said Transnet is actually made up of six businesses and there are highly complex ERP systems and “platforms upon platforms” that contribute towards the overall complexity of systems, along with separate stacks.

The company envisages a future whereby one AI platform implements all requirements and that key processes, including procurement, can be effectively managed, end-to-end.

MC and ITWeb contributor James Francis pointed out that during COVID-19, there was an increase in the adoption of cloud, Platforms-as-a-Service (PaaS) and the business opportunity within the public sector that attracted the attention of global hyperscaler investment and implementation of servers.

This bodes well for the digital transformation of this sector, however skills availability is a growing concern – particularly the increased reliance on channel partners to provide the necessary skills to benefit from solutions.

This is where Navayuga Infotech aims to make a difference. The company started as a conglomerate in 1986 focused on building and construction infrastructure, and has gained experience in several business disciplines. Quixy emerged from the fold as a software development-centric platform and business partner.

Navayuga Infotech entered the South African market in 2013 and headed up a large-scale automation project for the Ports Authority of South Africa. This went live in 2015 and South Africa became the first country to have all the systems that run all its ports in one platform.

Gautam Nimmagadda, CEO, Navayuga Infotech, said the company is positioned to meet the demand for a new level of flexibility at the front end.

Nimmagadda said the business has gained valuable experience and earned a solid reputation for its technical acumen and ability to solve many of India’s complex projects. Its service portfolio has expanded into ICT, power plants, life-sciences.

“Each of these businesses have helped create a foundation and given us the courage to use innovative technology and deliver high quality solutions,” he added.

Navayuga Infotech and Quixy are now pursuing the opportunity within software development.

According to Nimmagadda, during the COVID-19 pandemic, US federal and state authorities developed tools for healthcare, 80% of which utilise the low-code, no-code approach.

He stressed that Quixy brings hyper-agility into business disciplines like billing and workflow management.

The platform is cloud-native and therefore anything that is built on top of it will be cloud-enabled.

Navayuga Infotech emphasised that their approach is not to replace infrastructure that is working, but rather utilise it as the base upon which other infrastructure can be built.

Quixy is offered as a platform solution that can be used to either build new technology from scratch or apply new layers onto existing infrastructure.

Raveesh Reddy, VP of sales and partnerships at Quixy, said the platform is designed to address several challenges including IT bottlenecks, demand for quality, time and cost.