Sisekelo Institute offers 1 000 tech scholarships

The Sisekelo Institute of Business and Technology has launched its Tech Scholarship Programme.

It is targeted at unemployed youth, as well as anyone who wishes to build a career in the tech field, including cyber security, software engineering and data science.

According to the organisation, the initiative aims to empower 1 000 young people with scarce tech skills by 2025, and provide them with access to job opportunities with the institute’s stakeholders.

The business consulting, training, research and development organisation offers courses and learnerships ranging from financial literacy, generic management and business skills, to artificial intelligence, coding and cyber security.

The institute says it is accredited by several training bodies, such as the Services SETA, MICT-SETA, Higher Education Council and the globally-recognised EC-Council Accreditation for Cyber Security.

The shortage of tech skills in SA and across the globe is a complex issue that affects many countries and industries. According to the 2022 JCSE-IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, with the increasing demand for technology-driven solutions across sectors, there is a shortage of individuals with skills such as software development, data analysis, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

The Sisekelo Institute of Business and Technology believes SA’s tech skills shortage is caused by a variety of factors. These include the lack of investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education; the brain-drain of skilled workers leaving the country for better opportunities abroad; and the dearth of diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry.

Another critical cause of the tech skills shortage, it says, is the rapid pace at which technology evolves. New technologies are being developed at an unprecedented rate, and the skills required to work with them are constantly changing. As a result, many workers find it difficult to keep up with the latest trends and acquire the necessary skills.

“The Sisekelo Tech Scholarship Programme aims to give people access to training and development that will empower them with the skills, knowledge and attitudes to succeed in the business world,” says the institute.

“To address the shortage of tech skills, Sisekelo is investing and awarding scholarships in technology education and training programmes in software full-stack development, data science, artificial intelligence and cyber security.”

Unemployed individuals under the age of 30 with a minimum qualification of Grade 12 can apply by sending an e-mail with their CV and a single page motivational letter to scholarship@sisekelo.co.za.

The closing date is 30 April.