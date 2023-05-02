Top ICT tenders: Municipal matters

South Africa’s Freedom and Workers’ Day celebrations saw many taking an extra-long weekend. This impact wasn’t restricted to the private sector, with activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal dropping to nearly half of recent activity.

This resulted in a drop-off of tenders from larger government entities, which makes way for requests from a number of municipalities. This doesn’t mean there aren’t tenders of interest, however.

As has become common this year, Eskom again opens the issue with a request for a turnkey project for the replacement of the primary rate interface/basic rate interface infrastructure with SIP trunks, as well as the implementation of Microsoft Teams phone for the Eskom community.

This contract is expected to run for 10 years and includes project execution, training and change management.

This is followed by a tender from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for a new web-based loan management and debtor recovery system. Last month, ITWeb reported that the Special Investigating Unit had found that billions had been lost due to the scheme’s ‘weak’ IT systems.

In its tender documentation, NSFAS reveals the student loan book amounts to approximately R5.4 billion at carrying value as at the last valuation completed in May 2022. The tender includes, but is not limited to, the supply, customisation, configuration, implementation, support and maintenance of the system.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The North West Department of Local Government and Human Settlements is looking for a service provider to conduct data cleansing management for five municipalities within the province. The department says the focus of the project is to support the selected municipalities to have accurate, consistent and complete data for billing. This could provide substantial revenue growth and bring efficiency in revenue management, it says.

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency is looking for a Sage accredited service provider to upgrade its current financial systems, replace outdated software and provide support and maintenance for a period of 36 months. A specific focus is placed on automating the agency’s procurement process.

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality requires functional and technical support services for its Ellipse enterprise asset management system and its associated custom-developed systems. The metro says the system is extensively used for electricity faults logging, reactive work planning and scheduling, asset management planning and scheduling, processing and management of electricity customer applications for eThekwini Electricity, and for all enterprise asset management activities. These require the high availability of the system due to the 24/7 nature of the business.

This is followed by a request for the design, supply, implementation, warranty and support of an automatic fare collection system for the eThekwini Public Transport Service. The tender is motivated by the need to upgrade or replace the aging legacy automatic fare collection (AFC) system, advances in AFC technology and industry standards, public procurement policy, the need for interoperability and integration across all public transport in the municipality, regulatory compliance and other strategic objectives, the metro says.

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency is advertising for the supply and configuration of a cloud-based incident management and ticketing solution for period of 36 months. The agency’s ICT department currently uses a manual process for logging and tracking calls in the organisation. The disadvantage of using the manual process is that it’s not easy to track calls, do automatic escalation and create reports, it says. The envisioned system will assist the ICT team to accept, track and respond to support requests in an organised fashion.

The West Rand District Municipality is looking for a server and storage solution, including support and maintenance, for a period of three years. The contract forms part of a technology refresh on the old ICT infrastructure which has reached end-of-life.

Kwadukuza Municipality is calling for the supply and delivery of ICT equipment for a period of three years. No further information is available on this tender, as sales of the documentation open on 4 May at a non-refundable fee of R255.

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality also requires enterprise content management and business process automation. Sales of the tender documentation open on 4 May at a non-refundable fee of R160.

New tenders

Eskom

The utility is calling for the provision of a turnkey project for the replacement of the primary rate interface/basic rate interface (PRI/BRI) infrastructure with SIP trunks and implementation of Microsoft Teams phone for the Eskom community. To include project execution, training and change management for a period of 10 years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 May – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: MWP1939 CX

Information: Joosty Skhosana, Tel: 011 800 6512, E-mail: Joosty.Skhosana@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 24 May 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, telephony, voice over IP, VOIP, software, video conferencing, services, training and e-learning

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is looking for a new loan management solution.

Tender no: SCMN001/2023

Information: SCM, Tel: 021 763 3200, E-mail: scm@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2023

­Tags: Software, loan management

Department of Local Government and Human Settlements, North West

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider to conduct data cleansing management to five selected municipalities within the North West province for a period of six months.

Compulsory briefing: 9 May

Tender no: COGTA -02/2022.

Information: C Mbombi, Tel: 018 388 2947, E-mail: ctmbombi@nwpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 May 2023

­Tags: Services, data, data cleansing

Road Traffic Infringement Agency

A Sage accredited service provider is sought to upgrade current financial systems, replace outdated software (supply, configure, deploy, train and commission) and provide support and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 9 May – Link.

Tender no: RFP01/2023/24

Information: Kelebogile Mabel Thipe, Tel: 087 287 7995, E-mail: kelebogile.thipe@rtia.co.za.

Closing date: 22 May 2023

­Tags: Services, software, ERP, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro is looking for a service provider for the provision of functional and technical support services for an Ellipse enterprise asset management system and its associated custom-developed systems implemented at eThekwini Electricity for a period of 36 months.

Note: There will be no clarification meeting. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid by 12 May. E-mailed questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on the eTenders/Municipal website by 18 May. Expertise and experience of key technical staff: 70 (bidder must be accredited by the OEM, Hitachi Energy enterprise software channel partner); approach and methodology: 10; tenderer’s experience: 20.

Tender no: E-9815

Information: Technical: N Rampersad, Tel: 031 322 2555; Contractual: N Mlilo, Tel: 031 311 9422, E-mail: nyaniso.mlilo@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2023

­Tags: Services, software, software development, enterprise asset management, support and maintenance, electricity

Design, supply, implementation, warranty and support of an automatic fare collection system is also sought for the eThekwini Public Transport Service.

Compulsory briefing: 10 May

Note: A compulsory clarification meeting will be held at 11:00, on 10 May, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban. Bidders are requested to submit e-mail queries related to the bid by 24 May. E-mailed questions and answers will be consolidated and posted on eTenders or municipal website by 31 May. AFC equipment, design and supplier requirements: 25; relevant project experience on similar contracts and current users: 20; methodology and technical approach, project management and programme: 20; maintenance and support plan AFC: 20; organisation and staffing: 5; quality control procedures: 5; training plan: 5.

Tender no: 1T19865

Information: Michelle Pearton, Tel: 031 322 7172, E-mail: Michelle.Pearton@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Jun 2023

­Tags: Services, software, hardware, software development, automatic fare collection, support and maintenance

Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency

The Eastern Cape agency is advertising for the supply and configuration of a cloud-based incident management and ticketing solution for period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID 6 OF 2023

Information: Aviwe Manciya, Tel: 043 492 2096, E-mail: aviwe@bcmda.org.za.

Closing date: 31 May 2023

­Tags: Software, cloud computing, ticketing, incident management

West Rand District Municipality

The Gauteng district requires supply, delivery and implementation of a server and storage solution, including support and maintenance, for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 May

Tender no: WR/CORP/16/23

Information: TH Sebelebele, Tel: 011 411 5040, E-mail: hsebelebele@wrdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 May 2023

­Tags: Services, hardware, servers, storage, support and maintenance

Kwadukuza Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires supply and delivery of ICT equipment for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 May

Note: RDP criteria applied for this tender: service providers who reside within the KZN province will be considered. Tender documents will be available from 10h00 on 4 May.See KDM webpage or advert for more details.

Tender no: MN 34-2023

Information: Samuel Kuber, Tel: 032 437 5053, E-mail: samuelk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Jun 2023

­Tags: Hardware

Bids are also invited for enterprise content management and business process automation.

Compulsory briefing: 16 May

Note: RDP criteria applied for this tender: Service providers who reside within the Republic of South Africa will be considered. Tender documents will be available from 10h00 on 4 May. The cut-off time for selling of tender document is 15h00 on 15 May. See advert or KDM webpage for more details.

Tender no: MN 33-2023

Information: Samuel Kuber, Tel: 032 437 5053, E-mail: samuelk@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 May 2023

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, enterprise content management, business process automation, ECM, BPA