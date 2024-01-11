CES 2024: Sony reveals tech arsenal for creators

Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony Group, at CES 2024.

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony has revealed a range of products geared towards content creators at this year’s CES.

Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony Group, kicked off the presentation by emphasising that Sony has always placed people at the heart of creativity and has been committed to being a force for good by empowering creators.

Under the theme , “Powering creativity with technology”, the company introduced new products and initiatives across its music, movies and television production businesses. These include tools for visual production and spatial content creation, community engagement in areas such as anime, sports and games, and entertainment and safety improvements in the mobility sector.

Torchlight: This filmmaker's platform provides access to filmmaking tools, including Sony's mocopi mobile motion capture system.

Creator Cloud: Streamlining the production workflow is this cloud-based platform, brimming with creation tools and AI assistants, ready to liberate creators from technical hurdles.

Sony and Siemens collaboration, merging Siemens Xcelerator software with Sony's NX Immersive Designer via XR headsets.

Virtual production, which is a form of content creation fusing their imaging, sensing, and display technology with real-time game engine rendering.

Sony introduced new products and initiatives across its music, movies and television production businesses.

Sony also revealed a proof of concepts for immersive experiences that utilise its sensing and interactive technologies through collaboration.

Other significant announcements include Afeela, a concept car born from Sony and Honda's partnership, and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and “Safety Cocoon,” which is a concept designed to advance vehicle safety by detecting a 360-degree view around the vehicle in various driving situations.