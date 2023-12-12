Corridor Africa Technologies prepares for 2024 with sustainable infrastructure, energy-efficient solutions

Matone Ditlhake, CEO, Corridor Africa.

In response to the growing emphasis on sustainability, Corridor Africa Technologies predicts a surge in initiatives focused on creating environmentally friendly telecoms infrastructure. The company anticipates increased investment in renewable energy solutions, energy-efficient network technologies and the adoption of sustainable practices to minimise the environmental impact of telecoms operations.

According to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the telecoms industry could save up to $1.3 trillion in energy costs by transitioning to renewable energy sources by 2030.

As the company prepares for 2024, it envisions a trend towards increased collaboration within the telecoms and infrastructure ecosystem. It expects to see more strategic partnerships and alliances among telecoms operators, technology providers and governments to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced technologies. These collaborations aim to create synergies that will drive innovation and address the evolving needs of end-users.

According to CEO Matone Ditlhake, Corridor Africa is committed to staying at the forefront of industry trends and driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of its clients. "We predict an accelerated global expansion of 5G networks, with a particular focus on Africa. We foresee an increased investment in 5G infrastructure, enabling faster and more reliable connectivity across urban and rural areas."

He says this expansion is expected to catalyse the development of smart cities and IOT applications, fostering a new era of connectivity and efficiency.

With the proliferation of connected devices and the growing demand for low-latency applications, Corridor Africa Technologies anticipates a significant rise in edge computing deployments.

Edge computing is poised to become a critical component of telecoms infrastructure, enabling faster data processing and enhancing the performance of applications such as augmented reality, virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.

As the telecoms industry continues to grapple with issues related to security, Corridor Africa Technologies predicts a surge in the adoption of blockchain technology. Blockchain is expected to play a pivotal role in securing communication networks, preventing fraud and ensuring the integrity of data transmission.

The company foresees blockchain solutions being integrated into various aspects of telecoms operations, including billing, identity verification and network security.

"Through ongoing research and development, the company remains poised to be a driving force in shaping the future of telecommunications and infrastructure in Africa and beyond," he concludes.