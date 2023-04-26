Taxi tracking app promotes safer industry

Since its launch, real-time taxi fleet management app Quickloc8 has received “overwhelming support” from local taxi associations, with most of the users situated in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng.

The mobile application, founded by tech entrepreneur Mbavhalelo Mabogo in 2018, has 3 000 taxi customers across SA, who use the app to resolve some of the biggest headaches in the taxi industry.

The real-time taxi fleet management mobile app, which addresses daily challenges faced by taxi owners, drivers and commuters, is seeing steady uptake among taxi owners who want to cultivate a culture of safety in the industry.

The app is connected to an in-vehicle device calledTaxicam, which has a 360-degree camera that is easy to install and was specifically designed to cater for taxi models in the domestic market.

It can stream high-quality video and an audio feed in real-time, enabling taxi owners to monitor driver behaviour throughout each trip, get reports on the number of passengers for each trip, receive alerts for over-speeding, and monitor the speed of the taxi – all done through the Taxiloc8 feature.

“The platform has received overwhelming support from a growing number of taxi associations from across the country,”comments Mabogo.

“Our exclusive focus on serving the needs of taxi owners has resonated with the industry, resulting in widespread adoption and positive feedback because we have also made the app very easy to use.

“One of the key differentiators is that Quickloc8 has digitised the routes to different taxi ranks, allowing for real-time compliance with regulations, such as how long they have been driving or how many passengers they are carrying. This can help to improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents on the road.”

The app provides an overview of what is happening inside the taxi. When users click on the taxi icon on the landing screen of the app, they are able to quickly see what the driver is seeing on their dashboard in real-time.

According to Mabogo, the app was developed with other markets also in mind, such as municipalities, government entities and transport companies.

Future features planned for the app include performance indicators to gauge the effectiveness of the route and revenue profile, as well as providing other important data for the route office, using its web-based Route Offices Administration System tool.

“Quickloc8 uses the latest technologies, including the internet of things, machine learning and artificial intelligence, to bring about positive transformation in the taxi and public transportation industry,” explainsMabogo.

“The app undergoes continuous updates, driven by data collected from taxi owners and data analytics, ensuring its adaptability to accommodate future planned features.

“In the upcoming weeks, we are set to launch several new functionalities that will further augment the taxi's return on investment, commuter engagement and safety for passengers.”

The company won the most innovative business award at the Western Cape Entrepreneurship Awards in 2018.

It also received a special mention by then higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande in his annual budget vote speech.