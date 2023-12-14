Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Momentum’s new chief digital officer joins group exco

By Staff Writer
14 Dec 2023
Ravikumaran Govender, chief digital and technology officer (CDTO), Momentum Metropolitan.

Momentum Metropolitan has promoted its group digital transformation executive, Ravikumaran Govender, to serve as group chief digital and technology officer (CDTO), effective 1 January 2024.

In a statement, the company says Govender has over 15 years of experience in the financial services and consulting industries. He is responsible for making sure that the group's digital activities and innovations are aligned with the market needs, and synchronised across all businesses in the group.

Jeanette Marais, group CEO of Momentum Metropolitan, says Govender joins the Momentum Metropolitan Group exco and will focus on "digital excellence and improving our stakeholders’ experience of doing business with us".

Marais adds that Momentum continues to invest in and partner with international fintech startups to offer innovative technology solutions to clients.

Govender holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) degree from the University of Cape Town and an MSc degree in Management from the University of Edinburgh. He is also a Certified Retail Banker.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

Metropolitan sets aside R89m war chest in digital drive

Fintech 6 hours ago

Sanlam’s fintech unit makes key appointments

Networking 6 hours ago

MTN hikes postpaid contract prices in SA

Renowned cyber security researcher to deliver keynote at ITWeb’s Security Summit

Security 8 hours ago

Initiative trains women to enter cyber security field

Nashua Kopano promises quick broadband set-up in toughest conditions