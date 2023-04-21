Altron Karabina signs up for GYDE365 platform

Altron Karabina, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner for both ERP and CRM, has become the latest partner to sign up for the GYDE365 platform from Seer 365.

The agreement to adopt the GYDE365 platform by Altron Karabina was driven by a desire to evolve the services that it can provide to both prospective and existing customers and to provide a suite of tools that will increase employee productivity by standardising and automating several key tasks that currently draw heavily on their internal resources.

As Pravesh Parbhoo, Head of Business Applications for Altron Karabina, explains: “We are always looking for new ways to improve the way we operate, particularly where they can have a direct and immediate benefit to our customers. With GYDE365, we will be able to capture customer requirements quickly and effectively in both the Sales and Analysis and Design phases of a Dynamics 365 project and generate sales and design documentation in a much faster and more uniform way. This will save valuable time across our sales and project teams that can be spent on higher-value, customer-focused activities. And, importantly, it means we will be able to provide our customers with an even more efficient and professional service.”

Sam Dharmasiri, CEO at Seer 365, adds: “It’s great to have one of South Africa’s leading and multi-award-winning partners sign up to our GYDE365 platform. We’re looking forward to working with the team and enabling them to evolve their current Dynamics 365 project processes using our applications.”

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Altron Karabina is a leading systems integrator utilising the power of the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem to drive digital transformation with their customers, both in Africa and across the globe. A Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner in 2022 for Industry Solutions and Data & AI, the company solves key business problems using Microsoft’s Business Applications – Dynamics 365, Data and AI, Azure infrastructure, and the Microsoft 365 suite, including Security. Their experienced software advisory and consulting services enable them to both rapidly deploy accelerated solutions or partner with the customer to tailor a solution to meet their needs. With over 450 customers worldwide, they are a Microsoft partner of choice for successful businesses across several different industries.