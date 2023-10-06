Nutanix .NEXT on Tour returns to Jhb, CT

Alex Russell, Regional Sales Manager, SADC, Nutanix.

Nutanix, which positions itself as a global leader in cloud software, is pleased to announce that its SADC office is hosting a .NEXT On Tour event in Johannesburg on 19 October and Cape Town on 24 October 2023.

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing the Nutanix .NEXT on Tour events back to SADC after a long COVID-influenced hiatus," says Alex Russell, Regional Sales Manager, SADC at Nutanix. "We will be using the platform to highlight the Nutanix vision, provide insights into several of our recent announcements and offer a roadmap into how we can help businesses operating in a multicloud world to leverage a consistent cloud operating model via a single platform to run their applications and data from anywhere."

.NEXT on Tour South Africa 2023 provides local attendees with a full .NEXT experience, with expert-led sessions and speakers aimed at unpacking key insights into refining cloud strategies, improving developer productivity, cutting IT infrastructure costs, boosting performance and reinforcing security. This is particularly relevant as many African companies are upping the ante on their multicloud journey.

Attendees will be offered a front-row seat to the latest Nutanix hybrid multicloud technology developments, ROI strategies and exciting new partnerships. Regional tech experts will join the local executive team to offer local updates and information on how enterprises are leveraging Nutanix to streamline their cloud management, including solution and customer highlights, demos and touching on global trends.

The events will be hosted in both Johannesburg and Cape Town and will bring together customers, alliances and channel partners for an unparalleled experience of innovation, networking and growth.

