AWS enables firms to create their own 'ChatGPTs'

Swami Sivasubramanian, vice-president for data and machine learning services at AWS.

Cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced tools that allow organisations to develop their own generative artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Yesterday, AWS announced the availability of Amazon Bedrock, its application programming interface (API) that allows developers to build and scale generative AI applications with foundation models (FMs).

An FM is a large AI model trained on a vast quantity of unlabelled data at scale, resulting in a model that can be adapted to a wide range of downstream tasks.

The Bedrock API allows organisations to make use of Amazon’s proprietary FM called Amazon Titan, but it will also provide models offered by other start-up companies.

“Bedrock is the easiest way for customers to build and scale generative AI-based applications using FMs, democratising access for all builders,” says Swami Sivasubramanian, vice-president for data and machine learning services at AWS.

The AWS announcement of Bedrock comes as big tech companies have been making significant investments in generative AI technologies since the beginning of this year, after the release of ChatGPT as a prototype on 30 November 2022.

AWS rivals Microsoft and Google have a head start in the generative AI race.

In January, Microsoft announced a “multibillion-dollar” investment in OpenAI, the start-up company that developed viral bot ChatGPT.

Microsoft also announced the general availability of Azure OpenAI Service in a move it said was aimed at “democratising AI”.

Google also introduced a newly-developed conversational AI-powered chatbot, Bard, which is expected to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Facebook parent company is creating a “new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area”.

In March, enterprise software firm Salesforce launched Einstein GPT, a generative AI customer relationship management technology that delivers AI-created content across sales, service, marketing, commerce and IT interaction, at hyperscale.

Amid these developments in generative AI, The Brainy Insights estimates the market will grow from $8.65 billion in 2022, to reach $188.62 billion by 2032.

Describing how Amazon Bedrock works, AWS says: “Amazon Bedrock provides you the flexibility to choose from a wide range of FMs built by leading AI start-ups and Amazon, so you can find the model that is best suited for what you are trying to get done.

“With Bedrock’s serverless experience, you can get started quickly, privately customise FMs with your own data, and easily integrate and deploy them into your applications using the AWS tools and capabilities you are familiar with without having to manage any infrastructure.”

With the platform, organisations can create new pieces of original content, such as short stories, essays, social media posts and web page copy, it explains.

Developers can build conversational interfaces, such as chatbots and virtual assistants, and search, find and synthesise information to answer questions from a large corpus of data.

“Imagine a content marketing manager who works at a leading fashion retailer and needs to develop fresh, targeted ad and campaign copy for an upcoming new line of handbags,” says Sivasubramanian.

“To do this, they provide Bedrock a few labelled examples of their best-performing taglines from past campaigns, along with the associated product descriptions, and Bedrock will automatically start generating effective social media, display ad and web copy for the new handbags.”

According to AWS, Amazon Bedrock is available in limited preview.