MT4: Automating your trading with MT4 Expert Advisors

MetaTrader 4's ability to create, test and use Expert Advisors (EAs) and technical indicators for automated trading is a major strength. It makes it possible to conduct analyses and trades without interruption. In this press release, we take a closer look at MT4 Expert Advisors to learn how you can take your trading to the next level.

Understanding MT4 Expert Advisors

Trading on the foreign exchange market (forex) occurs around the clock, Monday through Friday. Obviously, humans cannot work nonstop in such an environment, while a machine can trade for days on end without tiring. In this respect, forex EAs from MT4 can be useful.

EAs in the foreign exchange market are computer programs that keep an eye on the market and alert traders when they see a potential trade.

EAs can be set to routinely produce trading signals and alert you to profitable opportunities. There are several forex trading platforms compatible with EAs. MT4 is one such platform that gives traders extensive customisation options for their trading strategies.

Although all EAs for the forex market adhere to a set of guidelines, these guidelines can vary from one EA to the next. They help novice forex traders avoid the pitfalls of emotional and irrational trading decisions, as is the case with all automated software. A forex EA is an automated trading system that makes trading decisions with little to no human input.

You can buy forex EAs off the internet and have them installed on your trading platform in a matter of minutes, even if you don't know anything about computers.

Benefits of MT4 Expert Advisors

EAs (trading robots) and technical indicators of varying degrees of complexity can be created using the MT4 platform's MQL4 IDE (Integrated Development Environment).

At its heart is the object-oriented programming language MQL4, which may be used to create trading strategies. It is highly effective, versatile and useful.

The integrated MetaEditor facilitates the creation of MQL4 trading strategies. The debugger is included as well. The editor can also be used to compile code.

Once the program has been completed in the MQL4 IDE, it is sent instantly to MT4 where it may be tested and optimised using the strategy tester. MetaTrader 4 is the final piece of the ecosystem because it is where trading applications are run.

The markets are analysed by your indicator in MetaTrader 4 and trades are executed by an EA. That's not all, though. There are a few other applications for your finished product:

Put it in the code base where millions of traders may access it for free;

Sell it in the market;

Get it shipped to your client via the Freelance service; and

Collect payment for your efforts.

Final thoughts

The forex EA uses a wide variety of indicators to assess market conditions and the performance of various financial instruments, then issues a trading signal based on its findings.

MetaTrader 4 provides the most flexible environment for creating Expert Advisors and technical indicators. Plus, MetaTrader 4 comes with extra features that put your programming skills to good use.