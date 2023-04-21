Take our multi-cloud survey, stand a chance to win R5 000

ITWeb is running a survey on securing the enterprise in a multi-cloud environment.

The objective of the survey, sponsored by Veritas, is to explore the cyber security gaps in standard backup and disaster recovery offerings that cloud service providers (CSPs) offer.

According to Neil Thorns, Veritas’ regional director for South Africa, says businesses tend to rely on the default settings when using these tools, rather than configuring them to their unique backup and disaster recovery requirements. In most cases, these settings do not provide adequate cover and widens the vulnerability gap.

In this survey, we examine, among other things:

1. To what extent does your organisation use native cloud security tools when accessing and storing data in the cloud?

2. What level of visibility does your organisation have on data stored within cloud environments?

3. Does your organisation have a recovery plan in place in the event of its data being compromised/lost?

We encourage you to set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey and To play your role in compiling this cyber security trends report,please complete the survey.

