Adapt IT Education wins National School of Government tender to provide training management system Geared to introduce an innovative solution to enhance the training and development agenda.

Empowering public servants through education, training and development interventions.

Wisenet, a division of Adapt IT Holdings, was awarded a contract for the supply, installation, support and maintenance of a training management system (TMS) for the National School of Government (NSG) for a period of 60 months, as published on the NSG competitive bids portal.

The NSG is dedicated to providing high-quality education, training and development interventions tailored to the specific needs of the public sector. Its unique hybrid training model combines in-house trainers with contracted parties such as higher education institutions and former senior public servants and leadership. The NSG’s mission is to empower public servants to effectively respond to citizen needs and government priorities through comprehensive education, training and development interventions.

In July 2023, the NSG successfully launched the first phase of the Wisenet project with Nyukela, an online course for those wishing to enter the public service. More than 9 000 enrolments are expected annually.

In 2024, it is expected that more than 100 000 enrolments at the NSG will be fully managed by the Wisenet Learning Relationship Management System, a secure platform offering a high level of workflow automation and an improved experience for both learners and NSG staff.

Wisenet boasts two-and-a-half decades of providing integrated cloud applications designed to help training organisations manage the entire learner life cycle from enquiry to graduation. Wisenet integrates with the NSG’s current systems including Moodle and Qlikview, Paygate Payments as well as its current legacy line of business systems that are used across the organisation. Integration with Sage Accounting also forms part of the requirements and is planned for the near future.

Wisenet assists the NSG to meet compliance obligations, better manage risk and reputation, and reduce manual processes through sophisticated workflow automation and API integrations.

“We are delighted to have been awarded the TMS contract, and we look forward to a successful partnership with the NSG,” says Ben Hamilton, Wisenet’s Co-founder and CEO. “As a result of its rapid growth across the continent, Wisenet helps close the gap in the student management space through a full suite of solutions covering every aspect of the learner life cycle. We envision improved productivity and processes within the NSG and look forward to elevating the NSG with automation while providing a level of comfort through integrating with existing systems,” concludes Hamilton.