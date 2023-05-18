Rubrik announces industry’s first advanced user intelligence on Rubrik Security Cloud * New solution leverages Rubrik's Time Series Data and Metadata architecture.

* Organisations will be able to proactively fight cyber crime and reduce data risks.

Today, Rubrik, which positions itself as the zero trust data security company, unveiled new user intelligence capabilities designed to empower organisations to become more proactive in the fight against ongoing cyber attacks. Rubrik aims to deliver cyber resilience across both the data and users, including new user intelligence, so organisations can work to proactively prevent attacks from happening before they cause significant damage.

Data remains highly vulnerable to cyber incidents and, as attack methods evolve, the user has become a lucrative hunting ground for cyber criminals. According to the new Rubrik Zero Labs “The State of Data Security” report, 100% of cloud investigations conducted by Permiso Security were the result of compromised credentials.

“For too long, organisations have been susceptible to cyber attacks and users have become a vulnerable entry point. Today, we announce capabilities that we believe will enable our customers to become proactive and search for areas of vulnerability to mitigate cyber risk before the attack even happens,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik CEO and co-founder. “With Rubrik’s industry-first advanced user intelligence designed to leverage time-series data and metadata, customers will be able to proactively fight against cyber attacks.”

New advanced user intelligence mitigates cyber risk

Rubrik’s new user intelligence capabilities will utilise time series data recorded over consistent intervals of time in Rubrik Security Cloud to proactively mitigate cyber risk before they can be exploited by cyber criminals. Additionally, organisations will have visibility to the types of sensitive data they have, what users have access to the data, how that access has changed over time and whether that access may pose risk to their business. By gaining more comprehensive visibility into user intelligence, organisations can better determine the root cause for cyber attacks and organisations will be able to proactively identify accidental exposure of data to unauthorised users to minimise damage from cyber attacks.

This news comes on the heels of several notable Rubrik announcements including the launch of the second Rubrik Zero Labs threat intelligence research: “The State of Data Security”, the unveiling of Rubrik’s $10 million Ransomware Recovery Warranty, and Rubrik’s announcement of its partnership with Zscaler and industry-first double extortion ransomware solution.