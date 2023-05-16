Sci-tech, engineering graduates sought for paid internship

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and its entity the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) invite unemployed graduates to participate in their internship programme.

Managed by the HSRC, the DSI-HSRC internship initiative is aimed at unemployed science, engineering and technology, research and development, innovation, social sciences and humanities graduates and postgraduates, excluding post-doctoral candidates.

It provides participants an opportunity to acquire practical work experience through mentoring and exposure in an environment relevant to their qualification.

According to a statement, the graduates will be placed in public and private higher education institutions, science councils, research agencies, private sector, non-profit organisations and relevant industries.

The internship will be for a period of 24 months, from 3 July 2023 to 30 June 2025.

To be eligible, graduates must be a South African citizen or South African permanent resident, with a valid South African ID, currently unemployed and 35 years of age or younger at the time of appointment to the programme, says the HSRC.

They must hold any of the following qualifications: Bachelor's, Advanced Diploma, or B-Tech Degree; a Bachelor's Honours Degree and Postgraduate Diploma; or a Master's Degree or M-Tech.

Furthermore, they should have completed their studies at the time of submitting the application.

The internship will provide interns with a monthly salary depending on the level of qualification for the duration of the two-year period. For a Bachelor’s Degree, the salary is R6 758. Candidates with Honours and Masters Degrees will receive R7 478 and R8 878, respectively.

Participating host institutions are located throughout the country and interested applicants should as far as possible apply for a position available in the province where they normally live.

Applicants are urged to consider the choice of province carefully, as the HSRC does not pay relocation costs to any appointed candidates who choose to relocate to another province.

The HSRC indicates that short-listing and interview of applicants will be conducted by mentors from participating host institutions. “Applicants will be shortlisted and contacted by the specific host institution to schedule interviews, using the personal e-mail provided in the application.”

After the host institution has selected their candidate, it will inform the DSI-HSRC internship programme office, which will initiate the process of verification and contracting of recommended candidates through its internship online portal, according to the statement.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 26 May. No late applications will be considered.

To submit applications, click here.