InterSystems supports development of better-connected healthcare data throughout Africa

Henry Adams, Country Manager, InterSystems South Africa.

The recently announced HealthConnekt Africa initiative has gained further traction as the GSMA and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed a working agreement to ensure mobile connectivity to health facilities and workforce in Africa via the internet by 2030. A memorandum of understanding was penned at Mobile World Congress earlier this year and will ultimately assist with the mobile connectivity required by African nations to help meet healthcare challenges.

According to InterSystems South Africa country manager Henry Adams, reliable connectivity is one of the primary factors holding back the progress of healthcare on the continent. He adds that connectivity is the premise of any effective solution. Once this layer is in place, healthcare providers and facilities will be empowered to deploy the technology-based solutions needed to leverage digital technologies to improve patient care.

“When healthcare applications, data and devices integrate, clinicians are more informed and patients can receive better care,” states Adams. “Unfortunately, there is still a lack of consistently available and usable data to realise this vision in Africa and the rest of the world. Data integration must happen seamlessly in the background in an industry where decisions can mean the difference between life and death. Caregivers must be empowered with the right data to make the right choices when optimising patient care, which really highlights the significance of this announcement.”

A significant amount of health data across Africa remains paper-based. As HealthConnekt starts gaining momentum, the digitisation of this analogue data will become paramount to enhancing patient care. However, it is essential for the influx of data into such an environment to meet all regulatory compliance requirements to provide patients with the peace of mind that their personal information will be kept safe and secure.

Once the connectivity layer is in place, solutions like the InterSystems HealthShare Health Connect platform can deliver the data integration services essential for providers and other stakeholders to make informed decisions in near real-time. For example, Health Connect is a healthcare data integration engine that InterSystems already provides to some health facilities across Africa, delivering employees reliant on smart devices with a cloud-based environment that connects different healthcare systems.

“Health Connect delivers the means of handling multiple forms of data at high speed. From small clinics in rural areas to the world's most complex healthcare delivery systems, Health Connect overcomes data integration challenges and can scale to meet any requirement. Of course, data usage extends beyond the operating room and treatment room. Patients need access to the right information regarding medication reminders and being prompted to go for follow-ups. It comes down to breaking down the data silos that currently exist in healthcare,” adds Adams.

With security, data consent and access to personal data still of major concern to healthcare providers in Africa, Health Connect keeps all data encrypted while still delivering a frictionless experience to all role players in the healthcare sector – from physicians and doctors to patients and medical aid administrators. This integration provides an enabling environment where the appropriate treatment can be delivered, and the administration across the ecosystem can take place more easily (and securely) than what was possible in the past.

Being a cloud-based solution, Health Connect is always available and accessible regardless of where the healthcare provider connects. Real-time monitoring and automated updates ensure that users can always access the latest version with the most sophisticated security and data protection features in place.