Ekurhuleni offers residents free online upskilling

The City of Ekurhuleni offers free online courses to help upskill residents.

City of Ekurhuleni youth and unemployed residents are invited to register for a series of online courses tailored to expand one’s knowledge on entrepreneurship and business ventures.

In a statement, the city says applications for the free online course are open and will be closed on Friday, 26 January.

The course is presented by Cisco, in partnership with the city, the National Library of South Africa and the Gauteng Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture.

According to a statement, the course will be offered as a two-part series. The first segment is discovering entrepreneurship and creating compelling reports, which sets the foundation for the second part, namely launching a business venture and engaging stakeholders for success.

The duration of the series of courses is about three months in total, it states. “To ensure that we leave no one behind, candidates who have successfully registered can complete these free online courses at any of the city’s 47 libraries which offer free access to computers and WiFi connection,” explains the city’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini.

“However, those who have access to their own devices can access the relevant cites from anywhere.”

Applicants are advised to ensure that all fields of the application form are completed and that copies of their ID, proof of residence and highest qualification (National Senior Certificate or any degree) are uploaded.

To qualify, an applicant must be a resident of the City of Ekurhuleni, have completed grade 12, no formal business or related qualification, and must be committed to completing the courses. It adds that preference will be given to unemployed youth.

Interested candidates can e-mail their queries to: info.libraries@ekurhuleni.gov.za.

